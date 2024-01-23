On top of locking down an Oscar nomination for Best Picture, Barbie also saw America Ferrera score a nomination for Best Supporting Actress alongside Ryan Gosling who was also nominated for his work as Ken in the blockbuster film. However, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig did not receive nominations for Best Actress or Best Director, which cast a bittersweet pall over Barbie‘s Oscars presence.

While talking to Variety, Ferrera first reacted to her own nomination, which she had every reason to celebrate. Not only was it her first Oscar nom, but her kids couldn’t believe what was happening.

“I still haven’t really been able to get in my feelings because I’m still on like the top layer of ‘I can’t even believe that this is real,'” Ferrera said. She didn’t believe the whole thing was real until her publicist called her. “He was screaming and emotional. And I just heard my kids in the back, like so confused. ‘What are you screaming about?'”

As for Robbie and Gerwig’s snubs, Ferrera called the whole thing “incredibly disappointing” before praising the work of the two women:

“Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it,” Ferrera explains. “Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list.” As for Robbie — who earned a best picture nomination for producing “Barbie,” but was snubbed for what would’ve been her third acting nod — Ferrera has nothing but praise for her complex performance. “What Margot achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable,” Ferrera says.

Ferrera also had kind words for her competitors in the Best Supporting Actress category.

“We should be getting to enjoy the work and performances of all different kinds of artists,” Ferrera said. “Opportunities were created for these artists to do their work. It’s exciting to see that those opportunities did exist in this in this year of film for women of color to get to shine and be a part of the of the best filmmaking of the year.”

