Despite Barbie landing a Best Picture nomination for this year’s Oscars, the Academy made the wild decision to snub both the film’s star, Margot Robbie, and its director Greta Gerwig. You better believe people have thoughts.

Barbie instantly became a pop culture juggernaut after premiering over the summer to record-breaking box office numbers. As the titular character, Robbie anchored the entire film. As not just the director, but also the writer, Gerwig infused Barbie with all of the heart and soul that made an instant classic, and again, a contender for Best Picture. No recognition for either woman, and people immediately took to social media to voice their thoughts.

You can see the reactions to Margot Robbie’s snub below:

So Ryan Gosling’s nominated for playing ken but Margot Robbie isn’t nominated for playing barbie… in barbie #Oscars pic.twitter.com/uceB20BB8H — poppy ☾ (@scddevereaux) January 23, 2024

Margot Robbie you deserved so much better I’m sorry pic.twitter.com/Kn5RR97pQB — ‏ً (@meradceu) January 23, 2024

margot robbie snubbed at the oscars for “best actress” is crazy, they can’t be serious pic.twitter.com/zBVrs8xwiZ — 𝗙𝗔🅱️𝗜𝗢ᴺᴹ (@FABIOTHEBARB) January 23, 2024

what the fuck do you mean ryan gosling got nominated but margot robbie didn’t pic.twitter.com/0VzEVgXBcF — chase. (@cfree94) January 23, 2024

Me discovering that Margot Robbie was not nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of Barbie pic.twitter.com/TB3CVroxdZ — socialist sopranos memes (@gabagoolmarx) January 23, 2024

This Margot Robbie snub will not be forgotten pic.twitter.com/vP9nHk76AU — Jackie S (@jackiestoy4) January 23, 2024

And here are the fiery thoughts on Gerwig below:

Greta Gerwig made a film that was critically acclaimed, culturally impactful, hilarious, unique, visually exceptional, perfectly cast and acted, left people laughing, crying and thinking AND made a billion dollars at the box office. But no Best Director nom?! #Barbie #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/ePfuiDbEfm — Leigh Lewallen (@leighlew3) January 23, 2024

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie snubbed…I’m not well. pic.twitter.com/FI4pNyaUvL — JB 🪩🐻🍉 (@JBfromDC89) January 23, 2024

not nominating greta gerwig for best director literally indicates that the academy has turned their back on what audiences want to see. such a lovingly and brilliantly-directed film. shame on you for real. — Chandler Levack (@clevack) January 23, 2024

No Greta Gerwig or Margot Robbie? pic.twitter.com/i9m9uIqCft — Sarah Carlson (@sarahkcarlson) January 23, 2024

Greta Gerwig is now 2/2 with films with 6+ nominations each, including best screenplay & best picture but no directing nom. This a is really disappointing trend to see continue for female directors — stoobs (@thejstoobs) January 23, 2024

In an interesting (and infuriating) wrinkle, Ryan Gosling was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ken. People couldn’t help but notice the irony of the male performance being recognized while Robbie and Gerwig were snubbed. The whole situation is literally the theme of Barbie, and the furious reactions only got more heated as reality set in:

No nomination for Margot Robbie or Greta Gerwig for the #Oscars but Ryan Gosling gets one. Literally the whole point of the Barbie film 😳 pic.twitter.com/SVpX6diGJb — Joe (@joeefoster) January 23, 2024

Ken getting nominated and not Barbie is honestly so fitting for a film about a man discovering the power of patriarchy in the Real World. — Michael. (@yosoymichael) January 23, 2024

Nominating Ken but not Barbie is so on the nose it hurts. — itsonlyzach (@itsonlyzach) January 23, 2024

Wait Ryan Gosling got nominated for his role as Ken, but Margot Robbie didn't get nominated for Barbie?! And Greta got snubbed for Best Director?!?! Way to justify the literal plot of the movie @TheAcademy 🥴 #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/6MEHaSeTjZ — Shirleigh (@ShirleighShirlz) January 23, 2024