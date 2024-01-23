Barbie Margot Robbie
Warner Bros.
Movies

Despite ‘Barbie’s Best Picture Nom, Margot Robbie And Greta Gerwig Were Snubbed By The Oscars And People Are Not Happy

Despite Barbie landing a Best Picture nomination for this year’s Oscars, the Academy made the wild decision to snub both the film’s star, Margot Robbie, and its director Greta Gerwig. You better believe people have thoughts.

Barbie instantly became a pop culture juggernaut after premiering over the summer to record-breaking box office numbers. As the titular character, Robbie anchored the entire film. As not just the director, but also the writer, Gerwig infused Barbie with all of the heart and soul that made an instant classic, and again, a contender for Best Picture. No recognition for either woman, and people immediately took to social media to voice their thoughts.

You can see the reactions to Margot Robbie’s snub below:

And here are the fiery thoughts on Gerwig below:

In an interesting (and infuriating) wrinkle, Ryan Gosling was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ken. People couldn’t help but notice the irony of the male performance being recognized while Robbie and Gerwig were snubbed. The whole situation is literally the theme of Barbie, and the furious reactions only got more heated as reality set in:

While Robbie and Gerwig’s snubs quickly became trending topics, Twitter users also made sure to call out performances from Greta Lee, Andrew Scott, and Charles Melton, which also went unrecognized by the Academy. It was a contentious set of nominations this year, to say the least.

You can see more Oscar snub reactions below:

The 96th Annual Academy Awards air March 10, 2024 on ABC.

