Who doesn’t love Barbie? Well, the far right don’t, but that was inevitable. What is likely the summer’s biggest money-gobbler has become a worldwide cultural phenomenon — all the more incredible when you consider its director/co-writer Greta Gerwig’s follow-up to her acclaimed take on Little Women. But it’s running into some problems in one part of the world over reasons that might not even be accurate.

As per Variety, Vox Cinemas, which is Warner Bros.’ distributing partner in the Middle East, was set to release the films locally on July 19 — two days earlier than everyone else. It’s since been delayed till the end of August. Why? Because censors opposed to some alleged LBTQIA+ narration and dialogue.

You might be asking yourself: Where was there LGBTQIA+ narration or dialogue in Barbie? It has a strong queer sensibility, as well as some LGBTQIA+ cast members. But as star Margot Robbie pointed out, the doll characters don’t “actually have sexual orientations.” Barbie herself points out in the film that they don’t even have genitals.

For now, though, Warner Bros. has been hashing it out with censors over their requested edits. Variety reports that it’s unlikely Warners will comply, which means their monster hit won’t play in at least some Middle Eastern countries, including the region’s top market, Saudi Arabia, as well as the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Egypt.

The Middle East has a history of banning films with LGBTQIA+ content from release. That happened to last year’s Lightyear, which featured a brief scene of two adult women kissing. Earlier this summer Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was denied release because it featured a poster reading “Protect Trans Lives.”

In the meantime, Barbie is almost certainly going to cross the $1 billion mark.

(Via Variety)