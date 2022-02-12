There are few more star-studded movies than Barbie, the forthcoming film based on the longtime Mattel doll line. It stars no less than Margot Robbie, with no less than Ryan Gosling as her steady Ken. The script is being written by no less than Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, with Gerwig set to direct, making it her follow-up her money-gobbling take on Little Women. Now it appears it’s found yet another big name to add to the pile.

As first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Simu Liu — the relatively obscure actor who shot to name status with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — is in negotiations to play some as-yet-unrevealed character. He’ll be joining no less than America Ferrera, whose role is also unknown. Indeed, few details have been made public but given the pedigree, let’s assume it will be a smart take on a character who’s long been criticized for perpetuating impossible and regressive standards for female beauty, perhaps most memorably by The Simpsons.

For Liu, it’s another big get for the rising star, who parlayed his addition to the MCU by hosting SNL, where he and cast member Bowen Yang hilariously lampooned the idea of “Asian firsts.” He also recently confessed that he may have embellished his martial arts skills to get the job that made him big.

(Via THR)