The end of the DC Extended Universe also meant the end of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn… probably. For one thing, she’s already played the character three times, most successfully in Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad. Also, she’s an Oscar-nominated mega-producer who just starred in the biggest movie of the year. Robbie doesn’t need any more superhero movies in her filmography, but DC overlord James Gunn would be happy to have her back, if she’s interested.

“I haven’t talked to Margot about Harley for a long time,” Gunn wrote on Threads, according to Comic Book. “But I’d love to work with her again as Harley or as someone else. There are no plans at this time for anyone else to play Harley (I mean, other than in Todd’s movie or the animated show/s.)”

“Todd’s movie” refers to Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Lady Gaga as Harley, while “the animated show/s” includes Max’s delightful Harley Quinn. As for Robbie, she recently told Variety that she envisioned Harley as “a character that would get passed on to other actresses to play, the way there are so many iconic male characters. That was always the dream for her. Harley’s so fun and can go in so many different directions. You put her in someone else’s hands, and it’s like, ‘What are they going to do with her?’ The options are endless.”

It sounds like Robbie is ready for someone else to play Harley — and for Reacher to get into the Batsuit.

