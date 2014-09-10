‘Batman V Superman’ Set Photos Offer A Good Look At The Batmobile

Back in May, we had our first look at the new Batmobile in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice when director Zack Snyder tweeted a photo of its backside emerging from a tarp (such a tease, that Batmobile). Then we found two behind-the-scenes photos of the Batmobile being built.
Now the finished Batmobile has been photographed on the Detroit set of the movie. I want one. I will settle for a kit which attaches to the outside of my current car if need be. Warner, get your molds for an ’86 El Camino ready because I just emailed your PR team my home address.
I can’t unsee the robot Wile E. Coyote used to use when I look at that first picture
For comparison:
Uncanny.
Beautiful.
Makingflowers= winner of interwebs
Like bat ears…a little obvious but good enough.
i like how sleek/sexy it is…i hated the tumbler, batman doesnt need a damn tank, he needs a ridiculously opulent batcar…bat automobile, a batmobile if u will
Looks like the best hot wheel you could get in a happy meal.
Agreed, having Batman drive a friggin tank was a master stroke and frankly everything else just sort of looks like a sopped up beamer.
Agreed that the Tumbler was way better, even if the bat pod was corny as hell.
I like it.
Way better than the Tumbler.
the tumbler was a bit lame I thought… and the mechanical part where it bent batman over… well that just seemed inappropriate. NOBODY bends batman over!