‘Batman V Superman’ Set Photos Offer A Good Look At The Batmobile

Back in May, we had our first look at the new Batmobile in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice when director Zack Snyder tweeted a photo of its backside emerging from a tarp (such a tease, that Batmobile). Then we found two behind-the-scenes photos of the Batmobile being built.

Now the finished Batmobile has been photographed on the Detroit set of the movie. I want one. I will settle for a kit which attaches to the outside of my current car if need be. Warner, get your molds for an ’86 El Camino ready because I just emailed your PR team my home address.

