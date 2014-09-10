‘Batman V Superman’ Set Photos Offer A Good Look At The Batmobile

#Zack Snyder #Batman V Superman #Instagram #Twitter #DC Comics
Entertainment Editor
09.10.14 13 Comments

Back in May, we had our first look at the new Batmobile in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice when director Zack Snyder tweeted a photo of its backside emerging from a tarp (such a tease, that Batmobile). Then we found two behind-the-scenes photos of the Batmobile being built.

Now the finished Batmobile has been photographed on the Detroit set of the movie. I want one. I will settle for a kit which attaches to the outside of my current car if need be. Warner, get your molds for an ’86 El Camino ready because I just emailed your PR team my home address.

A post shared by Arthur (@amacro13) on

“c u soon. Just rubbing my balls on the batmobile. 8===D”

Via /film, CBM, and ‏@_autoevolution_

Around The Web

TOPICS#Zack Snyder#Batman V Superman#Instagram#Twitter#DC Comics
TAGSBATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICEBATMAN VS SUPERMANBATMOBILEDC COMICSinstagramSET PHOTOSTwitterWARNERZACK SNYDER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP