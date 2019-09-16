Battle at Big Rock, the Jurassic World “secret” film that premiered over the weekend on FX, takes place between the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, where the little clone girl frees the dinosaurs, and Jurassic World 3. In that time, dinos have spread across the United States, including a campground where a family, played by André Holland and Natalie Martinez (and some precocious kids), hide in terror during an allosaurus vs. nasutoceratops battle. Big Rock is light on plot — the threat of the allosaurus eating an infant is quickly thwarted by a crossbow — but heavy on significance for Jurassic World 3. It’s the first time dinosaurs have run rampant in the U.S. since The Lost World: Jurassic Park, except then it was only (“only”) one T-rex; now it’s who knows how many dog-devouring beasts. Pray it’s an herbivore in your backyard.

“The world is bigger than just the characters we’ve been following in the films. We’ve finally taken the story off Isla Nublar, we wanted to show a glimpse of that new reality,” Colin Trevorrow, who co-wrote Big Rock with Emily Carmichael, said about the short film. “If this really happened, you’d see a series of random disconnected incidents that would create a pattern of chaos. I wanted to see one of those incidents.” It’s notable that the dinosaur incident (good band name) takes place in the woods — Trevorrow has already said that Jurassic World 3 won’t have velociraptors terrorizing a city because “they don’t go pack hunting for humans in urban areas. The world I get excited about is the one where it’s possible that a dinosaur might run out in front of your car on a foggy backroad, or invade your campground looking for food.” Dinosaurs: the original bears.

Check out Battle at Big Rock above. Jurassic World 3 comes out in 2021.

(Via Collider)