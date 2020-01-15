Spike Jonze’s Beastie Boys Documentary Will Play In IMAX Before Debuting On Apple TV+

It’s been seven years since Spike Jonze has directed a feature-length film (Her, which also landed him an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay), but if you think he’s being lazy, check your head. That (terrible) Beastie Boys reference is also a clue towards his next project: Beastie Boys Story, a documentary about the iconic hip hop group, composed of Michael “Mike D” Diamond, Adam “MCA” Yauch, and Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz, that’s coming to Apple TV+. But not before a limited engagement at select IMAX theaters.

Apple nabbed the rights to the film, billed as a “live documentary experience that will focus on the history and legacy of the group and its intimate, personal story,” which was written by Jonze, Diamond, and Horovitz (Yauch sadly passed away in 2012). “As part of the deal, a special cut of the film a will open exclusively in select IMAX theaters April 3 in a limited release before dropping on Apple TV+ on April 24,” according to Deadline.

Jonze’s involvement with the Beastie Boys, who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, dates back to 1993, when he directed the music video for Check Your Head ripper “Time for Livin'”; he would later do the same for “Ricky’s Theme,” “Sure Shot,” and “Sabotage,” one of the most iconic music videos of the decade. Let’s watch it!

(Via Deadline)