The Best ’90s Movies On Hulu Right Now

Last Updated: March 20th Ah, the '90s. A glorious time. A simpler time. A time filled with Miramax blockbusters and coming-of-age rom-coms and sci-fi action flicks with Sylvester Stallone and Sandra Bullock. Those were the days, and Hulu is helping us to relive them with a line-up of films that'll have you all up in your nostalgia feels. Here are the 10 best '90s movies on the streaming platform right now.

Good Will Hunting (1997) Run Time: 126 min | IMDb: 8.3/10 This flick put buddies Matt Damon and Ben Affleck on the map, but the story is just as interesting as the pair’s Hollywood friendship. Damon plays the titular Will, a genius who finds himself mopping the floors at M.I.T. He’s lacking direction in his life, surrounded by a crew of thickly-accented Boston bros (Affleck included), who prefer to drink at the pub and talk sports. Will likes to do that too, but he’s also a gifted mathematician searching for an outlet, one given to him by a psychologist played by Robin Williams. The two share undeniable chemistry on screen as their characters bond and push each other to confront harsh truths, and Damon does some of his best work here. Add To Hulu Watchlist Boyz n the Hood (1991) (requires Showtime) Run Time: 112 min | IMDb: 7.7/10 John Singleton’s directorial debut is this dramatic masterpiece about life in the gang-ridden hood of Crenshaw and how one young man hopes to escape the endless cycle of violence that surrounds him. Cuba Gooding Jr. plays Tre, a smart, capable kid who struggles to stay clear of gang wars and his criminal friends while working towards his dreams of college. His buddies – gang members, former inmates, track stars – all navigate the bloodshed on the streets of their hood with varying results but when a tragedy brings them together, Tre’s forced to make a choice between the life he wants and the one he’s stuck in. Add To Hulu Watchlist

Swingers (1996) Run Time: 96 min | IMDb: 7.2/10 Jon Favreau and Vince Vaughn star in this comedy about two friends living the single life in L.A. Favreau plays Mike, a struggling comedian and former New Yorker, who’s trying to move on from a bad breakup while Vaughn plays Trent, a womanizer who wants to help him get back in the dating pool. The two take a trip to Vegas with Trent constantly pushing Mike to pick up chicks, but it’s only when Mike meets a young woman named Lorraine (Heather Graham) that is he able to finally stop obsessing over his ex. Add To Hulu Watchlist Pocahontas (1995) Run Time: 81 min | IMDb: 6.7/10 When Pocahontas first hit theaters in 1995, it marked a turning point for Disney. For the first time, a woman of color led a Disney film and the title character became the first Native American Disney princess to grace the big screen. Sure, there are some historical inaccuracies in the movie, but at its core, the film is about the strength of one woman to buck the status quo and to fight for what she believes to be right. She became the model for the Disney heroines that came after her. Add To Hulu Watchlist

Total Recall (1990) (requires Showtime) Run Time: 113 min | IMDb: 7.5/10 Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sharon Stone star in this 90s sci-fi flick set in 2084 that follows a construction worker named Quaid (Schwarzenegger) who begins having disturbing, memory-like dreams of an alternate life in which he was a spy sent to retrieve a dangerous weapon from colonized Mars. Stone plays Lori, his “wife” who reveals herself to be an agent as well, sent to monitor Quaid who purposefully wiped his memories of the mission to protect the planet’s people. There’s plenty of space travel, explosion, and twisted mind games in this one, but good luck figuring out if it’s all real or just Quaid’s imagination. Add To Hulu Watchlist The Fugitive (1993) Run Time: 130 min | IMDb: 7.8/10 Harrison Ford tries to outrun Tommy Lee Jones in this ’90s cat-and-mouse hunt about an innocent man accused of murdering his wife. Ford plays Dr. Richard Kimble who’s framed for his spouse’s death as part of a larger conspiracy. He spends most of the film evading a doggedly determined U.S. Marshal (Jones) while trying to find the real killer. Add To Hulu Watchlist

Free Willy (1993) Run Time: 112 min | IMDb: 5.9/10 We blame this film for making us believe that having a killer whale for a best friend was actually possible. How many children hung around crumbling marine theme parks while hoping to bond with a 12,000 pound orca before eventually staging a jailbreak and freeing it back into the wild? Only us? Fine. But this film, about a troubled young boy who finds purpose and friendship with a massive marine animal, will always be a fun watch, no matter how old you get. Add To Hulu Watchlist Election (1999) (requires Showtime) Run Time: 103 min | IMDb: 7.3/10 Matthew Broderick plays a depressed high school teacher, who tries to manage his imploding marriage while facing off against a determined and cunning student in this dark comedy that features Reese Witherspoon in one of the best performances of her career. Witherspoon plays Tracy Flick, an overachieving student with dreams (of becoming the student body president) that are quickly dashed by the school’s popular jock. Tracy’s willing to go to extreme lengths to win the race, but when Broderick’s Mr. McAllister thinks to intervene, his own failing personal life is put on display. Add To Hulu Watchlist