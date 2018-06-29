The Best Dark Comedies On Netflix Right Now

Overture Films

There’s comedy and then there’s dark comedy. The two genres share a few traits — you’re guaranteed some laugh-out-loud moments, a few slapstick scenes and plenty of physical humor — but a dark comedy doesn’t shy away from the tough, gruesome, eyebrow-raising elements of life. If anything, a dark comedy takes those awkward, macabre, tension-filled moments and mines humor from them. Sure, you’ll watch these films below and constantly question, “Should I be laughing at this?” but that’s really half the fun.

Here are the 10 best dark comedies currently streaming on Netflix that deserve a place in your queue.

In Bruges (2008)

Run Time: 107 min | IMDb: 7.9/10

No one hates Bruges more than Colin Farrell. The actor plays a rookie hitman named Ray, who’s stuck in the charming city after a hit gone wrong with his more experienced associate, Ken (Brendan Gleeson). The two pal around for a bit, hanging out with cocaine-snorting dwarfs on movie sets and production-assistants-turned-drug-dealers before their pissed off boss catches up to them, and things get bloody. Farrell does some of his best comedic work here and while the ending is a bit of a downer, getting there is wicked fun.

Sunshine Cleaning (2008)

Run Time: 91 min | IMDb: 6.9/10

A comedy about a pair of sisters who run a maid service that cleans up crime scenes is the definition of dark but there are some bright spots in Amy Adams and Emily Blunt’s Sunshine Cleaning. The two play siblings struggling to find themselves and stay afloat in a small town before they happen upon a macabre idea for a new business. Mopping up blood and hazardous waste isn’t the most reputable of jobs, and the two aren’t particularly good at it, especially Blunt who plays a woman floundering in her personal and professional life, but if you’ve got a strong stomach, there’s plenty of payoff here.