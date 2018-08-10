The Best Documentaries On Hulu Right Now

Nat Geo

Netflix usually steals the spotlight when it comes to documentaries available on streaming platforms, but if you’re only looking there for interesting, investigative filmmaking, you’re really missing out. That’s because Hulu, that on-demand service that lets you catch up on new episodes of your favorite shows, has decided to dip its toe into the genre. Actually, scratch that, Hulu has decided to cannonball into the deep end when it comes to documentaries. Don’t believe us? Here are some of the better titles in their impressive arsenal.

Hulu

Batman and Bill (2017)

Run Time: 93 min | IMDb: 8.2/10

Another Hulu doc, this one looks at the uncredited creator of one of the most beloved superheroes of our generation. For more than 75 years, comic book lovers believed Bob Kane was responsible for the caped crusader only for director Don Argott to shatter that myth with his film about Bill Finger, a struggling writer who imagined the concept and costume of the character before Kane. Not only does this doc get to the meat of a famous piece of pop culture, it also explores the delicate balance between creator and creation.