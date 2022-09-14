Disney has been slowly but surely churning out its live-action adaptations of classic animated films. There was Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, and Mulan all without the last few years, and that was just the beginning. We recently endured the Pinocchio rollout which was, uh, not as well-received as Disney might have hoped. But we all love Tom Hanks anyway. Now, the upcoming Little Mermaid adaptation is starting to come together, and we might finally have a worthwhile live-action adaptation that Disney is hoping for.

After a dazzling first teaser showed off Halle Bailey as Ariel, many fans are starting to get excited about the upcoming film, which will hit theaters in May of next year. While we’ve only gotten a glimpse of Ariel, the rest of the cast has been confirmed, and filming wrapped last summer, so here is what we know.

Hamilton’s Daveed Diggs will be voicing Sebastian, King Triton’s crab advisor who watches over Ariel while she embarks on her various adventures. Triton himself will be portrayed by No Country For Old Men’s Javier Bardem. Room’s Jacob Tremblay will lend his voice to Flounder, the tropical yellow fish who hangs around Ariel as she daydreams about the Above World, while Scuttle the seagull will be voiced by Awkwafina.

As for Prince Eric, Jonah Hauer-King will play the dashing human who is rescued by Ariel. Hauer-King stepped in after Harry Styles turned down the role due to scheduling conflicts. Styles has other movies to focus on, anyway. Finally, the evil Ursula will be portrayed by Melissa McCarthy.

Bailey posted a heartfelt message to her cast and crew after they wrapped, saying that they welcomed Bailey to her first movie set with open arms and nothing but kindness.

The Little Mermaid is expected to hit theaters on May 26th, 2023.