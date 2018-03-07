The 10 Best Sci-Fi Movies On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

Last Updated: March 7th
The sci-fi genre currently splits the difference between niche entertainment and the mainstream, providing diehard nerds and folks looking for a simple good time with a common ground on which they can unite and share in their enthusiasm. There was a time when tales of aliens, space travel, and robots were believed to be the strict province of four-eyed basement dwellers, but the truth is that everybody can find something to enjoy in the weird world of science fiction. The best sci-fi works in both universal truths and hyperspecific detail, using fantastical yet fully-realized worlds to tell stories about our own.
Netflix‘s selection of good sci fi movies isn’t exhaustive, and it errs mostly on the side of direct-to-video embarrassments, but there are still plenty of pictures worth exploring nestled among the sequels and paycheck-generators. Keep on scrolling for 10 of the best sci-fi movies on Netflix streaming to watch right now, taking you from the moon, the farthest reaches of space, and to the outer fringes of reality itself.
10. Advantageous (2015)
Jennifer Phang, a bold new directorial voice who will move onto higher-profile work as soon as the industry catches up with her, envisions a future where the societal powers-that-be disproportionately undervalue women’s labor and practically cast them aside once they’ve begun to show signs of aging. What makes this “sci-fi” and not “just how the world is” is that protagonist Gwen (played by co-writer Jacqueline Kim, the joint recipient of Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize for Collaborative Vision with Phang) has the option to transfer her consciousness into a younger and fitter body. Phang hits on a lot of the same theoretical points that John Frankenheimer covered in his classic Seconds, but lends this meditation on the modern obsession with youth an intersectional slant by virtue of her identity as a Korean-American woman. Densely packed with ideas and boasting impressive special effects relative to its humble budget, Advantageous is a godsend to young girls with creative ambitions on a galactic scale.
9. John Dies At The End (2012)
John Dies at the End may be hard to define, genre-wise, but it’s pretty undeniably science fiction. While this Don Coscarelli film may fall well short of being this generation’s Evil Dead 2, (or maybe even this generation’s Bubba Ho-Tep), it pretty deftly scratches the same itch. Hallucinations induced by alien substances, phantom limb powers, journeys across both time and dimension, some truly wonderful effects work, and an all-time “scoffing disbelief” performance by the master of scoffing disbelief, Paul Giamatti, make this one well worth your time. If you haven’t checked this one out before (and the box office receipts would tell you that few have), take 100 minutes and find out why the title of the film is anything but a spoiler.
8. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
With Disney and Netflix squaring up against each other in what’s shaping up to be a streaming service war, it’s unclear what future, if any, the Star Wars films will have on the service. But for now you can enjoy Rogue One, the first of a series of anthology films set alongside the action of the main saga. This one concerns the attempt to secure the plans to the Death Star that preceded Star Wars: A New Hope, following Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) as she joins a ragtag bunch of rebels determined to beat the odds and strike a blow against the Empire, no matter the cost. Directed by Gareth Edwards — but with significant reshoots overseen by Tony Gilroy — it’s an unusual entry in the series, one not afraid to plunge into the dark, morally ambiguous underside of the Star Wars universe while still remaining very much a Star Wars movie.
Availability for Netflix Canada for this list:
15. Advantageous (2015) – yes
14. The Fly (1958) – no
13. Barbarella: Queen Of The Galaxy (1968) – no
12. A Trip To The Moon (1902) – no
11. Robinson Crusoe On Mars (1964) – no
10. Hard To Be A God (2013) – no
9. Superman: The Movie (1978) – no
8. Melancholia (2011) – yes
7. The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) – yes
6. Contact (1997) – no
5. Primer (2004) – no
4. E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (1982) – yes
3. World Of Tomorrow (2015) – no
2. Metropolis (1927) – no
Metropolis Restored – no (it was until recently)
1. Upstream Color (2013) – yes
What a cool list. Really great movies here. Most people do not want to watch them or do not even know about them! More people should watch Upstream Color and Primer. There are such intelligent and thought-provoking gems.
What planet do you live on where Sky Captain is anything besides a hunk of shit
I tried watching Galaxy Quest again the other night. It’s crap, not funny at all.
Then maybe you are the problem and not this lovely, lovely, lovely film.
@The Lord’s Cloaca
I know. I want to like it. Killer cast, great premise. Something about it just didn’t work for me.
I’m sorry, you are wrong.
‘Contact’ was “thought provoking”? The only thought provoked was “I can’t believe how terrible this movie is”
So it provoked a thought in your mind? Isn’t that the very definition of though provoking?
And yes, I know the term is so vague that it covers literally everything, but I’m an internet guy and internet guy’s gotta snark.
That has got to be the worst description of E.T. I’ve ever read.
(This comment will make much less sense with the article is corrected but what the Hell).
It’s not for me to say what Galaxy Quest is about.
A frothy swirl of humor (or is it an ironic commentary on the death of humor in 21st century culture?), action (slyly weaving in bold contemplation on the fragility of life) and stark images of outer space which frame life’s eternal struggle to survive in a cold void as something short of hopeless, Galaxy Quest is a Rorschach blob which could (and should) be an essential part of your choice of life partner.
God, that last summary was awful.
How in goddamn bloody fuck did you not include “2001: A Space Odyssey”?!
Because 2001 is an overrated experiment, not a “good” movie in the traditional sense.
I don’t understand why you guys keep reposting these lists every week.
Especially when the writer puts 3 crap factories of movies ahead of one of the greatest Sci-Fi films of all time, let alone on Netflix (Blade Runner).
Easy to make, definite clicks, likely strong comment section when commenters inevitably argue with the writer, and more.
Terminator is my 2nd favorite movie ever. I wish Cameron had made part 2 more in tone with the original. As well as the music and the sound effects. Something more like this [www.youtube.com]
I read “World of Tomorrow” and instead thought “Tomorrowland” and wondered how you’d justify it being on the list at all, let alone #3.
“The Terminator” is the best.
Whatever happened to the original Star Wars trilogy showing up on Netflix? Did I dream that rumor a few months ago?