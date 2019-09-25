Last Updated: September 25th

A good thriller is an edge-of-your-seat cinematic experience, a film that keeps you guessing, expertly weaves plot twists into larger narratives, and delivers endings you never saw coming. Each of the movies of this list checks those boxes. They might be of different genres and decades, but these gripping films keep the heart racing and the mind whirling. Here are the best thrillers on Amazon Prime right now.

Related: The Best Thrillers On Netflix Right Now

Suspiria (2018)

Run Time: 152 min | IMDb: 6.8/10

Luca Guadagnino’s buzzed-about horror remake is a mind-bending exercise in the cinematic. Dakota Johnson plays Susie, a young dancer who arrives at a prestigious academy where disturbing happenings begin to take place. After one dancer goes missing, another dies, and a third is severely injured, the students begin investigating their instructors to discover they belong to a coven of witches with troubling rituals that rest upon the dancers playing their parts.

A Quiet Place (2018)

Run Time: 90 min | IMDb: 7.6/10

John Krasinski’s breakout horror flick has made its way to Amazon. The film stars Krasinski and his wife, Emily Blunt, as a couple trying their best to raise their family in the middle of an apocalypse where the slightest sound might attract other-worldly creatures intent on hunting them down and killing them. It’s a thrilling turn for both actors, with twists you don’t see coming and a satisfying ending.