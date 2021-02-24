The Best Thrillers On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

Last Updated: February 23rd



“Thriller” is kind of a catch-all term for movies that bleed into multiple genres. It can describe films rich with drama, action, crime, and quite possibly horror. That’s why its Netflix category is such a hodgepodge of entries, varying in tone, subject matter, and quality. A good thriller, though, is going to be suspenseful for any number of reasons. An unstoppable killer. An unsolvable mystery. A gripping world that draws viewers into it. A sympathetic character fighting for survival. Something that can keep an audience on the edge of its seats. And based on that, here are the 10 best thrillers on Netflix right now.

10. The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011) Run Time: 158 min | IMDb: 7.8/10 Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara star in this muted crime thriller from David Fincher based on a best-selling series of books. Mara plays a gifted young hacker with a dark past who teams up with Craig's journalist to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a wealthy woman from a prominent family 40 years earlier. 9. Blue Ruin (2013) Run Time: 90 min | IMDb: 7.1/10 Macon Blair stars in this crime thriller about a man who returns to his hometown to carry out an act of vengeance and discovers he's in over his head. Blair plays Dwight Evans, a vagabond who learns his parents' murderer is being released from prison and returns home to kill him. He succeeds but ends up starting a blood feud with the guy's family that doesn't end how you expect.













8. Nightcrawler (2014) Run Time: 117 min | IMDb: 7.9/10 Jake Gyllenhaal stars in this truly bonkers crime thriller from Dan Gilroy about a con-man who muscles his way into L.A.'s crime journalism scene and very quickly becomes the star of his own reporting. Lou Bloom (Gyllenhaal) is a petty thief who stumbles his way into the stringer profession — photojournalists who chase crime scenes to sell the footage to local TV stations. As Lou begins to record more exciting crimes, demand for his work grows and he starts staging scenes, obstructing police investigations, and inserting himself in high-speed chases to get the best shot. It's a twisted, depressing look at the ethics of journalism and the consequences of consumerism, and Gyllenhaal has never been better.



7. The Invitation (2016) Run Time: 100 min | IMDb: 6.7/10 After back-to-back big studio bombs, Karyn Kusama returned to her scrappy indie roots with this contained, brilliantly suspenseful study of the darkness that can arise when people don't allow themselves to feel. The Invitation isn't a perfect film, but Kusama does a lot with the scant resources she had to play with here, and you have to appreciate her willingness to tackle grief so directly in a genre that tends to have little time for genuine human emotion.









6. The Invisible Guest (2016) Run Time: 106 min | IMDb: 8.1/10



This Spanish crime thriller follows a successful businessman framed for the murder of his married lover. A seemingly straightforward plot, until a car accident, a dead body, fake witnesses, and a family out for revenge is thrown into the mix. Mario Casas stars as the man in question, a young husband and father with a bright future who takes part in a terrible crime and is forced to pay for it in the most twisted of ways. You won't figure this thing out until the end, we guarantee it.



