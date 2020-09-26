Bill Murray Had A Great Response To The Doobie Brothers Suing Him

2020 has not been a great year for encouraging news headlines, but every now and then one of them is actually and refreshingly funny. Last week we got one of those: The Doobie Brothers, the beloved rock band, are suing Bill Murray. Why on earth are they doing that? Because he’s been using one of their greatest hits, “Listen to the Music,” in ads for his line of golf shirts without paying them. Thus began the funniest rock band-on-movie star fight since Steely Dan sued Owen Wilson.

Now Murray, via his lawyer, has responded. And just as the Doobies’ cease and desist letter wasn’t exactly serious, neither was Murray’s attorney. “Your negative comments about their fashionableness are especially disconcerting to all of us–especially considering 75% of my wardrobe consists of William Murray polos, shorts and pants,” the letter, from attorney Alexander Yoffe, read. “Color me biased, but the consensus on this side of the table is that Bill and the brothers have some of the most clever and creative lifestyle wear available.”

It continued:

“Please provide us with the shirt size for yourself, Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons, Michael McDonald, and John McFee, along with which of our client’s shirts you find the least offensive, and we will happily upgrade your wardrobes and hopefully win each of you over as new fans of the brand.”

The Doobie Brothers’ original letter can be read below:

Bill Murray receives a legal demand from the Doobie Brothers. And it’s everything you’d want it to be… pic.twitter.com/R1L99yZSBj — Eriq Gardner (@eriqgardner) September 24, 2020

Who will be the next ’70s rock band to sue a movie star? Our bet is on Seals and Crofts sending a cease and desist to Debra Winger.

(Via MSN)