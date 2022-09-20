Billy is back. To promote Bros, the first major studio movie with an all-openly LGBTQ+ cast, Billy Eichner enlisted Paul Rudd for a special installment of Billy on the Street. In the video, Eichner and the Sexiest Man Alive trek around NYC yelling at strangers.

When one woman tells Eichner — who rounds up straight people to see the gay rom-com and later surrounds himself with a “pack of wild lesbians” — that she’s sorry, she has to go, he yells, “I’m sorry I’m not Florence Pugh!” He also confronts a teenager who wonders if there’s a Playboi Carti song in Bros. “You know Playboi Carti?” the teen asks Eichner, who gets called out for not being able to name any of the rapper’s songs. “Name one song by Barbra Streisand, bitch,” he fires back. Missed you, Billy.

Here’s more on Bros:

From the ferocious comic mind of Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street, 2019’s The Lion King, Difficult People, Impeachment: American Crime Story) and the hitmaking brilliance of filmmakers Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and Judd Apatow (The King of Staten Island, Trainwreck, The Big Sick), comes Bros, a smart, swoony, and heartfelt comedy about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with.

Bros opens in theaters on September 30.