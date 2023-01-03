When Is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Coming To Disney Plus?

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever having spent two months in theaters, the big question is when can Marvel fans expect to stream the highly-anticipated sequel on Disney+. For a brief while, Marvel was toying with 45-day theatrical windows, but that gap immediately started to widen with Thor: Love and Thunder. Considering Wakanda Forever has been a box office juggernaut, it only makes sense that Marvel would want to capitalize on its time in theaters and wait a little longer before making it available for streaming.

According to reports, Wakanda Forever could have a Disney+ release date of January 20. However, we should caution that at the time of this writing, we could not find any official confirmation. There is no listing on Disney+ or Marvel’s official website, and the film’s social media accounts have not verified a release date. In fact, Polygon is reporting that Wakanda Forever may not hit Disney+ until February 1. In short, the situation appears to be fluid, but the film is most likely heading to streaming sometime near the end of January and before the film’s Blu-ray release, which also has no official street date.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently playing in theaters.

