If there’s one film series that doesn’t need any more heartbreaking news, it has to be Black Panther. However, it seems the cast just can’t catch a break. According to a Variety report, Letitia Wright — the Black Panther star famous for her performance as T’Challa’s brilliant and self-assured sister Shuri — has been hospitalized following a stunt rig accident on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Fortunately, a spokesperson from Marvel was quick to confirm the injuries Wright sustained were minor, and released the following update on the actress’ status:

Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon.

According to the report, Wright’s injuries were incurred while the actress was shooting an overnight scene away from their primary set in Atlanta and up in Boston. The report also stated that the accident should not impact the movie’s shooting schedule or the film’s release, which is still slated for July 8, 2022.

News of the accident comes just shy of the one-year anniversary of Black Widow star Chadwick Boseman’s passing late last August, making the initial report all the more distressing. However, it seems Wright will be just fine and production should pick up again soon. As of right now, Marvel has not announced if Wright has been released from the hospital.