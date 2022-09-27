For weeks, Don’t Worry Darling improbably held the trophy for most controversial movie of early awards season. But now that it’s out, it’s Blonde’s turn to shine. Ana de Armas is getting rave reviews for playing the lead in a heavily fictionalized take on screen icon Marilyn Monroe. (It’s based on a novel, by Joyce Carol Oates, not a biography.) The film itself, though, has proven extremely divisive, and not just because of its NC-17-rated button-pushing. And now its director has poured a tub of gasoline on what was a relatively tiny fire.

My interview with Andrew Dominik about Blonde – a film I detested – is now available online for @SightSoundmag. I think it was an illuminating chat. https://t.co/RIXOJDfNpB — Christina Newland (@christinalefou) September 27, 2022

Film critic Christina Newland, who admitted she “detested” the film, did an interview for BFI with filmmaker Andrew Dominik, of the acclaimed The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, as well as the very good Chopper (which introduced America to Eric Bana) and the very tough neo-noir Killing Them Softly. Throughout their chat, Newland is diplomatic but at times forceful, even occasionally handing Dominik rope with which to hang himself — which he repeatedly does.

On one hand, Dominik explains that he saw the novel — if not Monroe’s actual life — as being “about how childhood drama shapes an adult’s perception of the world.” He also says he did an “enormous amount of research” on her, and that he “read everything there is to read about Marilyn Monroe.”

At the same time, people felt Dominik seemed weirdly uninterested in Monroe, as either an actress or a person, beyond someone who could have been “saved” from her demons and from the abuse she’s shown facing. Many felt that ultimately resulted in a lack of empathy on his part.

At one point, Newland brings up how the movie ignores many of her accomplishments: starting her own production company, challenging HUAC, fighting for civil rights. But Dominik brushes that off, saying that’s “not really what the film is about” and that making a film about a powerful woman was “not so interesting to me.”

Some bristled at the idea that the film, taking from Oates’ novel, just makes some stuff up that some viewers not so familiar with Monroe’s life might take as real.

this is exactly what i’ve been saying about this film being irresponsible because, just like the book, it doesn’t really care about distinguishing the fact that a lot of its portrayal of “marilyn’s real life” is LITERALLY MADE UP https://t.co/gT2ywCsDdU pic.twitter.com/2oYQbAqxD0 — camzissou (@ornggblossom) September 27, 2022

Others thought Dominik was only interested in her as someone who took her own life.

Imagine reducing a woman's life to her death and calling that depth. Telling the audience that this was the only thing that mattered about her and being proud of yourself for doing so. https://t.co/YjuLAObQmj pic.twitter.com/snWAdPOtyg — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) September 27, 2022

Newland also published an outtake, which was arguably the worst part. In it, he wonders if anyone still watches Monroe’s movie, and seems dismissive of one of her best films, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

To which some people said, yes, people still watch Marilyn Monroe movies — one reason the film got greenlit.

"Who still watches Marilyn Monroe movies" proves so much about where AD's head was at with BLONDE. https://t.co/aQC3yHngzX — Kristen Lopez (@Journeys_Film) September 27, 2022

The exchange strongly signaled to some that Dominik does not like or even respect Monroe.

To some, it was reminiscent of when Aaron Sorkin, writer-director of the Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz biopic Being the Ricardos, was dismissive of the pioneering sitcom I Love Lucy.

I'm all for filmmakers making whatever they'd like but it's kinda strange when dudes make movies about iconic women with artistic legacies they don't even seem to dig. See also: Sorkin talking about not really finding I LOVE LUCY funny during his BEING THE RICARDOS press tour. https://t.co/B2kc1S1X9N — Jen Johans (@FilmIntuition) September 27, 2022

And then there’s the “well-dressed whores” line.

This outtake tells you a lot about where he's coming from. "Well-dressed whores"? Hmm. If you read Christina's full interview, you'll see that, without being rude or disrespectful, she never lets him off the hook. A model for all entertainment journalists. https://t.co/zVKhQVe3Cd — Stephanie Zacharek (@szacharek) September 27, 2022

I'm a big Marilyn Monroe fan, so hearing the director of Blonde say that nobody watches Marilyn's movies, and describing her & Jane Russell as "well-dressed whores" in Gentleman Prefer Blondes is really quite a thing to behold. The misogyny is off the charts with this one. https://t.co/5gl1nDwHcI — Gwendolyn Kiste (@GwendolynKiste) September 27, 2022

Others couldn’t believe anyone would diss Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, a very fine movie you can rent on places like Vudu and Amazon. (The image at the top, incidentally, is a recreation of the 1953 Technicolor noir Niagara, which currently streams on the Criterion Channel.)

To some, Dominik only succeeded in dissuading people from watching his movie, even for free with a Netflix subscription.

And others thought Blonde was giving Don’t Worry Darling a run for its scandal money.

Blonde hits Netflix on Wednesday, September 28. You can read the full interview with Dominik at BFI.