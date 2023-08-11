The first reactions to Blue Beetle are rolling in, and critics seem to be on board with the latest DC Comics film.

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto and starring Cobra Kai‘s Xolo Maridueña in the title role, Blue Beetle faces an uphill battle after Shazam!: Fury of the Gods and The Flash failed to ignite the box office and raised concerns about the future of the DC Universe. However, judging by the social media reactions rolling in, Blue Beetle manages to shake off the baggage of its predecessors thanks to its strong Latino representation and Maridueña’s performance.

You can see what some of the critics are saying below:

“#BlueBeetle is here & Latinos FINALLY have a superhero of their own reflected on the big screen,” Umberto Gonzalez tweeted. “The film is so incredibly good, so unique & delivers on all fronts giving the superhero genre much needed sazón! The film’s Tangerine Dream inspired synthwave score also rocks!”

#BlueBeetle is here & Latinos FINALLY have a superhero of their own reflected on the big screen. The film is so incredibly good, so unique & delivers on all fronts giving the superhero genre much needed sazón! The film 's Tangerine Dream inspired synthwave score also rocks! pic.twitter.com/C6QgvexlTx — Umberto Gonzalez #BlueBeetleBattalion🪲💙 (@elmayimbe) August 11, 2023

“#BlueBeetle is an electric and thrilling ride, Xolo Maridueña was born to play Jaime Reyes!” Ben Rolph wrote. “It’s a spellbinding origin story, made and steered by the excellent Angel Manuel Soto. Loved the film and what it teases about the future of DC.”

#BlueBeetle is an electric and thrilling ride, Xolo Maridueña was born to play Jaime Reyes! It's a spellbinding origin story, made and steered by the excellent Angel Manuel Soto. Loved the film and what it teases about the future of DC. pic.twitter.com/jEG4GXGTjQ — Ben Rolph / TheDCTVshow (@TheDCTVshow) August 11, 2023

“The #BlueBeetle movie is mostly a blast,” Brandon Davis tweeted. “Some is too silly or childish for me, a lot had me laughing loud (George Lopez!). Practical suit rocks. The Latino representation is awesome. Enjoyed the family-centric stakes, solid action beats. Overall, it’s fun.”

The #BlueBeetle movie is mostly a blast. Some is too silly or childish for me, a lot had me laughing loud (George Lopez!). Practical suit rocks. The Latino representation is awesome. Enjoyed the family-centric stakes, solid action beats. Overall, it’s fun. pic.twitter.com/5qzWIkmDyE — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 11, 2023

“#BlueBeetle stands out from previous DC entries & its mostly due to the Latin flavor, let’s be real,” Genesis O’Neill wrote. “It’s funny, emotional & the action scenes w BB are amazing! The cast is beautiful, but Maridueña & López SHINE. Can’t wait to see more! Congrats al BORI @angelmanuelsoto LFG!!”

#BlueBeetle stands out from previous DC entries & its mostly due to the Latin flavor, let's be real. It's funny, emotional & the action scenes w BB are amazing! The cast is beautiful, but Maridueña & López SHINE. Can't wait to see more! Congrats al BORI @angelmanuelsoto LFG!! 💙 pic.twitter.com/Uh90ETdNXG — Genesis O'Neill (@genesisoneill) August 11, 2023

You can see more Blue Beetle reactions below:

Happy to report @angelmanuelsoto's #BlueBeetle was so much better than I expected. He's added his own flavor to the superhero genre by having the film focus on a tight-knit family and Latino culture. It’s fun, extremely funny, and he got away with a few jokes that floored me. pic.twitter.com/TA6I5a9sGl — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) August 11, 2023

#BlueBeetle is a surprisingly emotional, yet hilarious and exhilarating superhero blockbuster like no other. It’s filled to the brim with heart and @angelmanuelsoto has created a perfect celebration of Latino culture. GO SEE @bluebeetle, you won’t be disappointed! pic.twitter.com/QlvKfCRpLE — Tasmin ✨ (@aspiringkrypto) August 11, 2023

#BlueBeetle | A return to form for DC Studios. Filled to the brim with Latino-centric references, a strong family theme & kinetic oners, Xolo Maridueña IS Jaime Reyes. Angel Manuel Soto crafted a fun, energetic & entertaining superhero fare. Great to see P fkn R on display. pic.twitter.com/1hzr2aciUM — ℂine 𝕄ás ℙodcast  (@CineMasPodcast) August 11, 2023

#BlueBeetle is a MASSIVE win for DC & an electric introduction to the first hero of the DCU. Xolo Maridueña's charismatic star making performance confidently anchors this intimate synthwave journey of family, heritage, & purpose. A fresh and endearing spin on the origin story! pic.twitter.com/BlpXS2iKFl — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) August 11, 2023

#BlueBeetle leaves you wanting to see more of this character & the Reyes. It’s is a self-contained story with solid action beats thats full of heart centered around the support Jaime receives from his family who are driving force for everything he does. pic.twitter.com/GKjDh9cQ5U — Alex Lobo needs ☕️ 🇨🇺 ⚡️ (@GeekLawGrad) August 11, 2023

#BlueBeetle makes a solid debut on the bigscreen thanks to the stellar work of Xolo Maridueña, @angelmanuelsoto and an incredibly strong cast!

Bursting with heart and action from start to finish. Blue Beetle is a brave, bold new hero for a new generation to look up to! pic.twitter.com/mOt1xdg44z — GYCO! (@getyourcomicon) August 11, 2023

#BlueBeetle is a love letter to the Hispanic communities & their families. Our culture & heritage is at the core of this story & our characters, as it shows how we overcome any kind of adversity. #GeorgeLopez, #AdrianaBarraza & #XoloMaridueña are superb. @angelmanuelsoto shines! pic.twitter.com/bUZh70u9fg — Rafy Mediavilla 🇵🇷 (@Rmediavilla) August 11, 2023

Blue Beetle flies into theaters on August 18.