The First ‘Blue Beetle’ Reactions Praise The Latino Superhero Film As An ‘Electric’ And ‘Exhilarating’ DC Standout

The first reactions to Blue Beetle are rolling in, and critics seem to be on board with the latest DC Comics film.

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto and starring Cobra Kai‘s Xolo Maridueña in the title role, Blue Beetle faces an uphill battle after Shazam!: Fury of the Gods and The Flash failed to ignite the box office and raised concerns about the future of the DC Universe. However, judging by the social media reactions rolling in, Blue Beetle manages to shake off the baggage of its predecessors thanks to its strong Latino representation and Maridueña’s performance.

You can see what some of the critics are saying below:

“#BlueBeetle is here & Latinos FINALLY have a superhero of their own reflected on the big screen,” Umberto Gonzalez tweeted. “The film is so incredibly good, so unique & delivers on all fronts giving the superhero genre much needed sazón! The film’s Tangerine Dream inspired synthwave score also rocks!”

“#BlueBeetle is an electric and thrilling ride, Xolo Maridueña was born to play Jaime Reyes!” Ben Rolph wrote. “It’s a spellbinding origin story, made and steered by the excellent Angel Manuel Soto. Loved the film and what it teases about the future of DC.”

“The #BlueBeetle movie is mostly a blast,” Brandon Davis tweeted. “Some is too silly or childish for me, a lot had me laughing loud (George Lopez!). Practical suit rocks. The Latino representation is awesome. Enjoyed the family-centric stakes, solid action beats. Overall, it’s fun.”

“#BlueBeetle stands out from previous DC entries & its mostly due to the Latin flavor, let’s be real,” Genesis O’Neill wrote. “It’s funny, emotional & the action scenes w BB are amazing! The cast is beautiful, but Maridueña & López SHINE. Can’t wait to see more! Congrats al BORI @angelmanuelsoto LFG!!”

You can see more Blue Beetle reactions below:

Blue Beetle flies into theaters on August 18.

