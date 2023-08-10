After kicking things off with The Flash, DC Studios is back to wrap up the summer with its latest superhero blockbuster, Blue Beetle. Originally set for HBO Max, the film got bumped up to a theatrical release that will see Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña take on the title role of the Latino hero.
While the Blue Beetle character has existed in DC Comics since the 1960s, Maridueña will take on a reimagined version of the hero who first debuted in 2006. Following the death of Ted Kord, the original Blue Beetle, teenage Jaime Reyes stumbles upon an alien secret that grants him unimaginable powers as he takes on the heroic mantle left behind by Kord.
The Blue Beetle film will follow a similar setup as the comics (Hey, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.) and here’s everything we know about the latest DC Comics project buzzing into theaters.
Plot
Here’s the official synopsis for Blue Beetle:
Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.
Cast
Alongside Maridueña in the title role, the Blue Beetle cast includes Bruna Marquezine, Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, and Raoul Max Trujillo. The film also stars Susan Sarandon as the overly ambitious Victoria Kord and George Lopez as Jamie’s wise-cracking uncle whose joke about Batman sparked huge reactions on social media.
Release Date
Blue Beetle will slam into theaters on August 18.
Trailer
You can watch the official final trailer for Blue Beetle below:
Blue Beetle flies into theaters on August 18.