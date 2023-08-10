After kicking things off with The Flash, DC Studios is back to wrap up the summer with its latest superhero blockbuster, Blue Beetle. Originally set for HBO Max, the film got bumped up to a theatrical release that will see Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña take on the title role of the Latino hero.

While the Blue Beetle character has existed in DC Comics since the 1960s, Maridueña will take on a reimagined version of the hero who first debuted in 2006. Following the death of Ted Kord, the original Blue Beetle, teenage Jaime Reyes stumbles upon an alien secret that grants him unimaginable powers as he takes on the heroic mantle left behind by Kord.

The Blue Beetle film will follow a similar setup as the comics (Hey, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.) and here’s everything we know about the latest DC Comics project buzzing into theaters.