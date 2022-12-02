Earlier this year, there were rumors that Bob Odenkirk was going to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which was never proven or confirmed, but it did get the people excited. After finishing up his stint as the lovably scammy Saul Goodman, Odenkirk has expressed interest in doing more action sequences, which is why the MCU would be a perfect fit for him if he decided to ever join.

But instead of signing away the next decade to Mickey Mouse, it looks like Odenkirk will get his own little cinematic universe after becoming the most powerful man in Hollywood (and the world). A sequel to Odenkirk’s action movie Nobody is in the works, with production expected to take place next year.

In Nobody, Odenkirk played a father who turns to violence after his home is robbed. It became an unexpected hit, so it seems like he will be back to punching people on public transit in no time. Producer Kelly McCormick told Collider that they would be going ahead with a sequel.

“We hope to make it [Nodoby 2’s production] next year, so fingers crossed,” McCormick said. “So our theory is you don’t need to make a good sequel just to make a sequel. We need to make a great sequel. And so it’s about making sure that we get it right. And if we do, I think there’s a lot of hope that we can go next year.” Odenkirk hasn’t officially signed on yet, but they can’t make the movie without him, so he will hopefully be involved unless they have decided to get very literal with the movie’s title.

The only way to make the story even better would be to give him a dog sidekick à la John Wick. Better yet, a Keanu Reeves cameo would be perfect. He will have time after March 24th.

(Via Collider)