Holy Crap, Bob Odenkirk Secretly Made A Remake Of Tommy Wiseau’s Cult Classic ‘The Room’

Every once in a while a movie so absurd and critically panned comes along and gains traction for some reason, which is exactly what happened with Tommy Wiseau’s 2003 indie film The Room.

The cult classic found popularity in perpetually online teens and overly caffeinated college students at some point in the mid-2000s when it became a bizarrely beloved feature film, and thus cemented itself as one of the best worst movies of all time, and even spawned a James Franco biopic. Knowing that, it seems like the perfect time to reshoot the movie with American treasure Bob Odenkirk, right?

While it may sound like a joke or a side bit in Mr. Show with Bob and David, Odenkirk is actually starring in a DIY remake of the original film as Wiseau’s character Johnny, who is stuck in a love triangle with his best friend and fiance. And Odenkirk is very excited about it.

“This is real. This is true,” Odenkirk tweeted in response to the news that many didn’t believe. “And let me tell you, I tried my best to SELL every line, as honestly as I could…and I had a BLAST.” I do believe him.

The remake (which was mostly shot on greenscreen, making it even campier) is produced by Acting For A Cause and will be available to purchase online in the future, with proceeds going directly to The Foundation for AIDS research. According to Variety, Wiseau and his team were unaware that the film was being made. Had he known, he might have been a distraction.

The remake also stars Bella Heathcote and Brando Crawford. Now… wouldn’t it be great for Odenkirk to get some awards soon?

(Via Variety)

