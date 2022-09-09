‘Morbius’ Continues To Mystify The World By Topping The Netflix Charts

Morbius has become the little engine that couldn’t but kept going anyway! The Jared Leto movie became a pandemic spectacle after being delayed several times and finally hitting theaters on April Fools Day of this year…to disastrous reviews. But hey, at least they were being good sports about it!

After inspiring ironic memes throughout every corner of the internet, Sony decided to bring it back into theaters in June…which was also a bit of a disaster. Finally, the movie got one last push into streaming, and it’s actually dominating Netflix. Who would have thought that morbin’ time could lead to all of this?

Last year, Sony and Netflix inked a deal that allows the streamer to get first access to Sony films after their theatrical run. This is proving to be effective for Morbius, which is currently sitting at No. 1 on the movie top 10 for this week. Considering the movie was just released to the platform on Wednesday, it’s a pretty impressive feat for a movie that barely made $75 million at the US box office.

To make matters even more complicated for a movie with such a rich history, Morbius will eventually find its home on Disney+ after Netflix’s rights expire in the next year. So, there will be many more opportunities for everyone in the world to keep talking about this movie for the rest of eternity. Besides Matt Smith.

(Via Insider)