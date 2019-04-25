MGM

Bond 25 still doesn’t have an official title, meaning there’s still hope that it will be a stealth Paddington movie. But it does have a director (Cary Joji Fukanaga, who replaced Danny Boyle) and, as of Thursday morning, a cast.

Joining Daniel Craig, who will play 007 for a fifth and probably final time, are returning favorites Lea Seydoux (Dr. Madelaine Swann), Ben Whishaw (Q), Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Miss Moneypenny), Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter), and Rory Kinnear (Tanner), as well as newcomers Ana de Armas, Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah. Lashana Lynch and David Dencik. But the big reveal, which was made from Jamaica, the home of James Bond creator Ian Fleming’s Goldeneye villa and where Dr. No and Live and Let Die were partially filmed, is that Rami Malek is playing the film’s villain.

“I’m stuck here in New York in production but I am very much looking forward to joining the whole cast and crew very soon,” the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody actor said in a pre-recorded video. “I promise you all I will be making sure Mr. Bond does not have an easy ride of it in this, his 25th outing. I can’t wait to see you all soon. Cheers.” To get the full Rami experience, though, you need to hear the chilling way he threatens Bond. His voice is a Dementor.

Bond 25, which was written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag!), is expected to open in April 2020.