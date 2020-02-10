Parasite director Bong Joon-ho had a hell of an Oscars night. One might even say that he’s the new “king of the world.” The movie not only took home Best Picture and Best International Film (which Joon-ho accepted on behalf of South Korea), but he also nabbed the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay awards (in addition to the movie also winning Best Production Design and Best Film Editing). The Academy did try to turn off the lights on Parasite‘s Best Picture moment, but Joon-ho felt that he had nothing to be upset about. In fact, he soon found himself apologizing to the Oscars engravers for having “too many” awards for them to handle.

The Snowpiercer and Okja helmer didn’t even seem like he’d gotten down to drinking yet! Variety caught the magical apologetic moment on camera.

Bong Joon Ho apologizes to the engravers for having too many #Oscars https://t.co/hWATPNesC8 pic.twitter.com/u5XuaKBdki — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

That sounds about right for a filmmaker who giggled adorably while accepting the Best Original Screenplay award, which many thought would go to Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (although our own Josh Kurp called this one marvelously). Come to think of it, Parasite also arguably nabbed Best Picture from the “safe” Academy selection of 1917, so it really was an evening of upsets from a deserving winner.

Of course, the Best Original Screenplay award now makes me wonder exactly who (was it Joon-ho or Kelly Masterson?) dropped the “babies taste best” line into Snowpiercer. Yes, Joon-ho made history last night — something worth celebrating — but let’s focus on the important questions here. Like … did Joon-ho hit the whiskey last night or take on the whole liquor cabinet? He undoubtedly earned both options.