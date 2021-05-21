In February, Sacha Baron Cohen announced that his days of playing Kazakhstani journalist Borat Sagdiyev are over, as the job is getting too dangerous. Now audiences will get to see that for themselves. On Tuesday, May 25, Amazon Prime is dropping Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine, a multi-part special featuring never-before-seen footage from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, less clunkily known as Borat 2.

BORAT: VHS Cassette of Material Deemed “Sub-acceptable” By Kazakhstan Ministry of Censorship and Circumcision is one part of these special extras. It’s where you’ll find footage that didn’t make it into the movie, including a bit where Borat’s daughter Tutar (Maria Bakalova, who earned an Oscar nomination for the role) is getting a makeover and asks to be made to look like R. Kelly. In the midst of the hilarity, however, is the one scene that led Cohen to his early retirement.

While disguised as a country singer performing at a Three Percenter Rally, Borat—looking out into a sea of all-white faces—describes how he’s “looking out on this diverse crowd in every shade of white, all waving machine guns.” Then, in an extremely rare moment of breaking character, we see Cohen—still in disguise, but speaking as Cohen—tell his driver to “Go, go, go! Just keep going, because if you stop you’re going to be in a violent situation.”

Other parts of the special features include Borat’s American Lockdown, a 40-minute reality show that details the five days Cohen spent (as Borat) with conspiracy theorists Jim and Jerry; and Debunking Borat, a collection of six documentary shorts in which Jim and Jerry’s wild ideas about vaccine microchips, mail-in ballots, and Hillary Clinton’s nefarious ongoing role in government are all debunked—with a special appearance by Clinton herself.

You can watch the trailer for Borat 2’s unseen footage above.