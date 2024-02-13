Finally, At Long Last, ‘Bottoms’ Has Found A Home On Streaming

Female empowerment comes in many forms. Some people prefer to see the world explained through a Barbie-esque lens, while others identify more with tough female leads, like drug dealers and scammers. But what if you just want to feel empowered, as a woman, by punching people in the face? If you let that thought sit in your brain for three seconds you will realize it’s what you’ve been missing, and the solution is to watch Bottoms.

Bottoms is the beloved satirical comedy starring Bodies Bodies Bodies creator Rachel Sennott and Ireland’s honorary princess Ayo Edebiri as two gay teens who start a female “fight club” to meet their cheerleader crushes. NFL All-Pro running back Marshawn Lynch plays their teacher. There’s a student in a cage. It features acts of vandalism set to “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” Again, don’t think about it for too long, just understand what it is and that it will make you a better person if you watch it. And now you can!

After months of waiting, Bottoms is finally available for streaming on Amazon Prime. If you like the movie enough to throw money at it, you can also purchase the film on Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and all of the other usual suspects.

While the movie was snubbed for Best Movie, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Animated Feature (it’s live-action, but still), it still managed to become a hit amongst critics and hold a solid 90% rating on Rotton Tomatoes. It also landed on UPROXX’s Best Movies of 2023 list, so there’s some extra credibility there.