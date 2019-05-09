Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Did you know Brad Pitt went to Kickapoo High School? I did not (go Poos!). He also has a brother, Douglas, who went to Kickapoo High and is now the Goodwill Ambassador for the United Republic of Tanzania, the director of WorldServe International, and the founder of Care to Learn, a non-profit that provides “immediate funding to meet emergent needs in the areas of health, hunger, and hygiene so every student can be successful in school.”

He’s also quite the actor. Maybe not “getting blammo’d by a taxi” good like Brad, but he got to show off his thespian chops in a commercial for Mother’s Brewing, a brewery in Springfield, Missouri, where the Pitts grew up. The ad, meant to promote their new Doin’ Good orange wheat ale, is a full-on parody of the ending of David Fincher’s Se7en, complete with… something… in the box.

It’s a funny commercial supporting a good cause. No, not getting drunk, although that’s good, too. Rather, a portion of all sales goes to Care to Learn. “Mother’s found inspiration for Doin’ Good in Springfield’s famous other brother Doug Pitt, community leader, all-around good guy, and founder of the Care to Learn fund,” the brewery wrote. “People like him remind us that doing a little good goes a long way in building strong communities. And when you’re doing good, you’re feeling great. To that end, Mother’s feels great donating a portion of every sale of this beer to charity.” If the video goes viral, maybe Douglas can spoof another of Brad’s movies. Or better yet, that time he tossed a beer to Matthew McConaughey. Slap a Mother’s logo on the can and, boom, record sales.

