Breaking Bad Fans Can’t Get Enough Of This Friendship In ‘El Camino’

Breaking Bad fans waited a long time to see what exactly happened to Jessie Pinkman after he drove an El Camino away from the compound where Nazis imprisoned him in the final episode of the AMC drama. The release of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Story on Netflix Friday morning kept some up in the wee hours — especially on the east coast.

But what they got was the return of a slew of characters from the show, (spoilers incoming) even if they were in the form of flashbacks like Walter White and Jessie’s ex Jane. Two of the most loveable characters to get major screen time were Badger and Skinny Pete, two of Jessie’s closest friends who apparently still live together.

And in a movie that went into some pretty brutal details about Jessie’s detainment in a cage to cook lab-grade crystal meth, viewers were instantly charmed by the great lengths Badger and Skinny Pete went to help Jessie when he came to them after he escaped. While Jessie’s experiences with the deranged Todd were traumatic and heartbreaking for both Jessie and viewers, Badger and Skinny Pete immediately came to Jessie’s aid and conspired to help the fugitave get some food, sleep, take a shower and plan his next move. And when it came time to plan that move, it was Pete who decided he would help out by taking the heat.

The Netflix Breaking Bad Movie is worth watching even if you have never watched the show. EL Camino⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Skinny Pete still dropping knowledge pic.twitter.com/b0j700AFXo — The Artist Formerly Known As Disco 🕺 (@Dances2Disco) October 11, 2019

Compared to the scenes with Todd, Pete and Badger were inspiring some people to proclaim them #friendshipgoals.

Badger and Skinny Pete represent a beautiful, supportive male friendship. Jesse and Todd? TOXIC — Taylor Nigrelli (@Nigrelli93) October 11, 2019

As fans watched on Friday, the biggest takeaway was how lucky Jessie was to have friends like Skinny Pete and Badger.

Badger and Skinny Pete are literally homies you could trust with Top Classified information on aliens and shit. Never seen 2 people ten toes down for Pinkman on such a level. I mean the dude is a complete fugitive NATIONWIDE and my boys over here offering Jesse a joint. #ElCamino pic.twitter.com/pUXpCQAxXi — Vibekilla (@itsvibekilla) October 11, 2019

Skinny Pete and Badger are the real definition of the word “HOMIES” #ElCamino pic.twitter.com/SAYi2FqxZI — ᛉ (@iYfcb_) October 11, 2019

It made a few people downright jealous.

I wish I have a friend who cares for me like Skinny Pete cares for Jesse Pinkman ❤ #ElCamino pic.twitter.com/HKAkivFYLs — Zahoor Raza (@XahoorRaza) October 11, 2019

The true sign of friendship is when someone gives you their favorite hat to help you evade capture in a nationwide manhunt.

Everyone need friends like Skinny Pete and Badger. #ElCaminoABreakingBadMovie pic.twitter.com/rO6wted8QW — Yaswanth (@Yaswanth2628) October 11, 2019

Everybody needs friends like Badger and Skinny Pete ❤ #ElCamino pic.twitter.com/4Ohaf1NClI — Gillberg (@PritpalGill) October 11, 2019

You knew skinny pete was a true friend when he handed his cap that he wore out the entire series #ElCamino #SkinnyPete pic.twitter.com/MJZnX2fiA2 — Spacewalker91 (@SpaceWalkerx91) October 11, 2019

It was a touching moment in a movie that had a lot of tough scenes.

Me when Skinny Pete said “You’re my hero.” #ElCamino pic.twitter.com/kqBdDFwINg — tessa brooks (@_heyitstess) October 11, 2019

Some even think a Skinny Pete/Badger buddy spinoff should be in the works next.

Not even kidding. I could go for a wacky spin-off of "Skinny & Badger" for sure. Great performance from both and I wanted more. Church, yo! 🙌🙌🙌#ElCamino #Breakingbad pic.twitter.com/QJosg8vsS7 — Saul Goodman⚖ (@ltsSaulGoodman) October 11, 2019

After all, we should find out what happened in Mexico, right? And as a lot of people pointed out, the first teaser trailer where Skinny Pete refuses to snitch on Jessie wasn’t actually in El Camino, and almost certainly happened after he was detained for swapping his car for the titular stolen escape vehicle. So maybe there’s more of this story to tell just yet.