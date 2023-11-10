brie larson
Brie Larson Revealed Her Favorite Movie Sex Scene In A Resurfaced Interview

Our long nightmare is over: movie stars can appear on late-night shows again, now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over. It’s been too long since we’ve seen one of the Jonas Brothers (not Joe) play beer pong with Jimmy Fallon.

Speaking of, Brie Larson will appear on Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show, where she’ll promote The Marvels (fellow MCU star Tom Hiddleston will also be there for the Loki season two finale). The Oscar-winning actress is always fun in interviews, including a resurfaced one from 2016.

During a video discussion with W magazine, Larson was asked to name her favorite sex scene in a movie. Instead, she went with her favorite “love scene,” which is from Reds. “I think that’s just one of my favorite love stories in general,” the Room star said about the 1981 drama starring Warren Beatty, Diane Keaton, and Jack Nicholson that was nominated for Best Picture. (There’s no sex scene in Reds, per se, only implied sex on the beach.)

Larson continued, “The part that kills me every time is when they see each other on the train. It makes me sob and sob and sob every time. And it’s so interesting because it really is an epic. It’s such a long film, but it’s a movie I can just watch on a loop. There’s nothing that feels like it’s three hours.”

Kind of like another, more recent three hour movie.

(Via W magazine)

