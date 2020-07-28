Many actors have appeared in both Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Natalie Portman, for one, and Peter Serafinowicz, who voiced Darth Maul in The Phantom Menace and played Garthan Saal in Guardians of the Galaxy), but the list shortens if it only contains Disney’s Star Wars movies and the MCU. Think: Andy Serkis (The Last Jedi and Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (The Force Awakens/The Last Jedi/The Rise of Skywalker and Black Panther), Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One and Doctor Strange). One name not on the list is Brie Larson, although not for a lack of trying.

In a video on her YouTube channel, the Captain Marvel star revealed, “I auditioned for Star Wars… I auditioned for Hunger Games, I auditioned for the Terminator reboot. I actually was thinking about the Terminator reboot today because I got a flat tire and I was like, ‘Oh the last time I got a flat tire was when I was driving into my audition for Terminator. Got a flat tire at the audition, and then didn’t get the job.” Larson didn’t say which Star Wars movie at the time, but in a subsequent chat with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story co-writer Gary Whitta on the Animal Crossing-inspired Animal Talking show, she confirmed, “You wrote Rogue One, right? I auditioned for that, I didn’t get it.”

Larson didn’t get to play Jyn Erso (I assume), but she starred in her own Marvel movie and appeared in the highest-grossing movie of all-time. Not the worst consolation prize.

