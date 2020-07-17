Universal Pictures
Bryce Dallas Howard And Chris Pratt Offered The Gnarly Proof That ‘Jurassic World 3’ Is Shooting Again

Life really is attempting to find a way. Universal previously revealed that Jurassic World: Dominion would be the the first major studio film to fire production back up in the U.K. (at Pinewood Studios in July), and it’s definitely happening. There are, of course, millions of dollars newly invested in safety protocols and staggered schedules, and so on, but the stunt work is in full swing, from the looks of the proof offered up by the film’s leads.

On Twitter, Bryce Dallas Howard posted a photo of herself back in gear with Chris Pratt. In doing so, she wrote that “[t]hese past couple of weeks my abs have been sore from laughing so much — it’s good to be back at work with this funny guy.”

There’s another reason for sore abs, too, as Pratt urged Howard to reveal. “Show them the pictures of the bruises!!!” he very eagerly tweeted. “(She got some crazy sick bruises from doing stunt work) Show them!!!”

To which Howard responded (with photos of gnarly bruises that look, hmm, about a week old?), “Raise your hands if you’re happy to be doing stunts again!!”

She didn’t get those bruises simply from running in heels, that’s for sure. However, we’ll have to wait until at least June 2021 (the current release date) to see this “sick” stunt work in action. In the meantime, Deadline has reported that Universal’s insurance policy, as it was written before, is somehow going to “remain in place without exclusions” despite the viral threat at hand. Seriously though, let’s hope that life really does find a way here, and everyone involved can stay healthy — and fingers crossed for hitting release dates again.

