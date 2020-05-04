Getty Image
That Viral All-Female Fight Video Holds Special Significance For Cameron Diaz

Of all the “celebrities virtually coming together” videos to come out since the country has been in quarantine, my personal favorite might be the “Boss B*tch Fight Challenge.” What’s not to like? There’s Margot Robbie (with her Harley Quinn bat), Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Rosie Perez, Thandie Newton, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood scene-stealer Julia Butters, and Florence Pugh being, well, “boss b*tches,” as organizer Zoë Bell would put it. It’s well-edited and fun (especially Daryl Hannah channeling her Kill Bill character), and it’s also Cameron Diaz’s first “performance” in years.

Diaz is technically playing a grocery bag-throwing version of herself, but it’s still the first time the actress has been on-screen in years, even if it’s just an iPhone. The There’s Something About Mary star, who hasn’t appeared in a TV show or movie since 2014’s one-two shot of Sex Tape and Annie, announced in 2018 that she had “retired” from acting. “I started [experiencing fame] when I was 22, so 25 years ago — that’s a long time. The way I look at it is that I’ve given more than half of my life to the public,” she said. “I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world… I don’t miss performing… But whatever I do, it has to be something I’m passionate about, something that just feels effortless.”

I guess kicking ass feels effortless to Diaz. Makes sense.

So much fun to participate in @therealzoebell’s #BossBitchFightChallenge. Fun way to fight boredom with some badass babes! 🥊💥. . . @camerondiaz @rosieperezbrooklyn @traciethoms @rosariodawson @dhlovelife @florencepugh @lillyaspellactress @julia_butters @halleberry @reallucylawless @scarlettjohanssonworld @drewbarrymore @danielaruah @margotrobbie @kaitlinoslon @itssophiadimartino @zoesaldana @thandienewton @juliettelewis#BossBitchFightChallenge #LockdownKnockdown #ZoeBell #ScarlettJohansson #MargotRobbie #CameronDiaz #LucyLawless #HalleBerry #JulietteLewis #FlorencePugh #RosarioDawson #RosiePerez #TracieThoms #ThandieNewton #ReneeEliseGoldberry #DrewBarrymore #DanielaRuah #ZoeSaldana #KaitlinOlson #SophiaDiMartino #JuliaButters #LillyAspell #StuntWomen #GirlsDoItBetter

