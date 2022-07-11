bad teacher
Sony Pictures Releasing
Movies

Cameron Diaz Is Pretty Sure She Was An Unwitting Drug Mule During Her Modeling Days

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Before Cameron Diaz ended her acting hiatus, she retired from an equally profitable career: drug mule.

The There’s Something About Mary star appeared on the Second Life podcast, where she recounted a story from her modeling days. “I didn’t work a day,” she said. “I was [in Paris] a full year and I didn’t work one day. I couldn’t book a job to save my life. I got like one job, but really I think I was like a mule carrying drugs to Morocco, I swear to God.” Diaz said it was “before the TSA or anything like that. It was like early ’90s. They gave me a suitcase that was locked that had my ‘costumes’ in it — quote, unquote.”

Diaz didn’t consider the contents of the suitcase until she arrived in Morocco. “All of the calculations in my head went running back, like, what the f*ck is in this suitcase?’ I’m this blond-haired, blue-eyed girl in Morocco, it’s the ’90s, I’m wearing torn jeans and platform boots and my hair down, and this is really unsafe.” It was “only job I ever got in Paris,” Diaz added, and soon after, she was cast alongside Jim Carrey in The Mask.

Now that Diaz is acting again, maybe she can go full method and star in Narcos?

(Via the Guardian)

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×