Before Cameron Diaz ended her acting hiatus, she retired from an equally profitable career: drug mule.

The There’s Something About Mary star appeared on the Second Life podcast, where she recounted a story from her modeling days. “I didn’t work a day,” she said. “I was [in Paris] a full year and I didn’t work one day. I couldn’t book a job to save my life. I got like one job, but really I think I was like a mule carrying drugs to Morocco, I swear to God.” Diaz said it was “before the TSA or anything like that. It was like early ’90s. They gave me a suitcase that was locked that had my ‘costumes’ in it — quote, unquote.”

Diaz didn’t consider the contents of the suitcase until she arrived in Morocco. “All of the calculations in my head went running back, like, what the f*ck is in this suitcase?’ I’m this blond-haired, blue-eyed girl in Morocco, it’s the ’90s, I’m wearing torn jeans and platform boots and my hair down, and this is really unsafe.” It was “only job I ever got in Paris,” Diaz added, and soon after, she was cast alongside Jim Carrey in The Mask.

Now that Diaz is acting again, maybe she can go full method and star in Narcos?

(Via the Guardian)