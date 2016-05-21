Cannes Report: Day Nine Brings A Triumph, A Travesty, And A Turtle

Cannes Film Festival

The Croisette has begun to empty out as the Cannes Film Festival lurches into day nine, with power agents and industry types flocking back to their luxury office spaces in New York and Los Angeles, and the members of the press with weaker constitutions returning from whence they came as well. Dedicated journalist as I am, I’ve committed for the long haul (read: I didn’t know that the last Competition screening is tomorrow morning, and scheduled a flight for Monday afternoon) and have no intention of losing steam now. Running on fumes, bargain pad thai, and a nightly allotment of five-ish sleep-hours, I soldier forth.

Those parties that chucked up the deuce early seriously missed out, too; day nine delivered a lower-tier masterpiece, but even more stirringly, it also brought the hands-down worst film of the festival thus far. With his latest directorial effort The Last Face, Sean Penn neatly bundles all of the most irritating aspects of his persona as an artist, activist, and public figure into one screamingly miscalculated package. The neologism of “voluntourism,” a term referring to the phenomenon of first world people offering their services to countries in need as a means of self-discovery, self-actualization and other fundamentally self-ish concerns, was coined just in time to help articulate just why this movie should have remained a wish-fulfillment fantasy in Penn’s head, its clear point of origin.

While ostensibly centered on the lamentable conditions of politically unstable Liberia, this deliciously overacted romance relegates the black lives allegedly precious enough to risk everything for to props and set-dressing. If Sean Penn is your annoying college buddy who won’t stop posting pictures of himself smiling beatifically next to solemn-faced, dark-skinned children on Facebook, then The Last Face is the photo album that finally drives you to block him.

The unintended cruelty-laughs start early, with an opening title card that lays out the story to come as a tale of war-torn Africa that can only be understood through “the love between a man… [dramatic pause during which entire millennia could have passed] and a woman.” That man is Miguel León (Javier Bardem), an idealistic super-surgeon who holds fast to the belief that a group of committed individuals saving one life at a time can make a cumulative difference. The woman is Wren Petersen (Charlize Theron, Penn’s finacée during production, though they have since separated — could this film’s epic proportions of badness really have driven them apart?), the daughter to a medical-relief NGO founder, now taking over the family business. She sees futility even in their isolated successes, and the ideological differences between the two prove to be a major turn-on. In between heated arguments one harsh word away from erupting into domestic violence, they strike up a passionate love affair and gaze sadly at the dying black children, one of whom is permitted to speak. Spoiler alert, I guess, but he dies.

The film jam-packs too much ridiculousness into its two hours to fully enumerate here, what with two more films to cover in this day’s report, but suffice it to say that when a character announces she has HIV and the audience bursts into cackles, someone has made one or two or eighteen wrong turns. Penn has stated that securing distribution for this risible loaf of condescension, manipulation, and exploitation would be dependent upon positive reviews out of the festival, so it now looks like it may never see the light of day. If that be the case, then it shall be enshrined as Cannes legend, a star-studded a-bomb with the most hilarious tooth-brushing-as-foreplay scene to ever grace the Grand Palais.