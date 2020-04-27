Viewing parties have become a big deal on Twitter since quarantining became a thing, and it was only a matter of time until one was thrown for the fifth highest grossing film in screen history (not adjusted for inflation, of course): Avengers: Infinity War. Sunday saw the one-year anniversary of Avengers: Endgame, and ComicBook.com celebrated by throwing its predecessor an online party. Joining them were screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and one of the tidbits they shared was that Captain America almost had a very different arc.

To be exact, he was almost not in it till the third act. One fan asked them about a rumor to that effect, to which the two, sharing the same Twitter account, replied, “Yep. Then we came to our senses.”

They didn’t expand upon that, but it’s hard to imagine an Infinity War that was short on Cap. Did they change that in part because actor Chris Evans wanted to part ways with his most iconic screen character, and they wanted to give him sufficient screentime so his Endgame arc would hit harder? Who knows! Perhaps they’ll elaborate at another juncture. After all, we have plenty of time to talk about Marvel movies, and other films as well.

