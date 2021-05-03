Movies

Marvel Celebrates The Movies With Our First Look At ‘Eternals’ (And Ripped Kumail Nanjiani)

Family is synonymous with The Fast and the Furious, but Marvel wants in on it, too. “The world may change and evolve, but the one thing that will never change: we’re all part of one big family,” a new video from Marvel Studios reads, along with footage from their upcoming slate, including Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Eternals. It’s our first look at Oscar winner Chloe Zhao’s superhero film (that’s fun to say), and our first look at ripped Kumail Nanjani. Watch it above.

The video also reveals the titles for the sequels to Black Panther and Captain MarvelBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Marvels, respectively — and a brief appearance of the Fantastic 4 logo, confirming that Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, the Thing, and the Human Torch will soon join the MCU.

Here’s the 2021, 2022, and 2023 release schedule:

Black Widow, July 9, 2021
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, September 3, 2021
Eternals, November 5, 2021
Spider-Man: No Way Home, December 17, 2021
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, March 25, 2022
Thor: Love and Thunder, May 6, 2022
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, July 8, 2022
The Marvels, November 11, 2022
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, February 17, 2023
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, May 5, 2023

To paraphrase Tom Cruise, Marvel is ready to go back to the movies.

