Family is synonymous with The Fast and the Furious, but Marvel wants in on it, too. “The world may change and evolve, but the one thing that will never change: we’re all part of one big family,” a new video from Marvel Studios reads, along with footage from their upcoming slate, including Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Eternals. It’s our first look at Oscar winner Chloe Zhao’s superhero film (that’s fun to say), and our first look at ripped Kumail Nanjani. Watch it above.

The video also reveals the titles for the sequels to Black Panther and Captain Marvel — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Marvels, respectively — and a brief appearance of the Fantastic 4 logo, confirming that Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, the Thing, and the Human Torch will soon join the MCU.

Here’s the 2021, 2022, and 2023 release schedule:

–Black Widow, July 9, 2021

–Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, September 3, 2021

–Eternals, November 5, 2021

–Spider-Man: No Way Home, December 17, 2021

–Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, March 25, 2022

–Thor: Love and Thunder, May 6, 2022

–Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, July 8, 2022

–The Marvels, November 11, 2022

–Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, February 17, 2023

–Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, May 5, 2023

To paraphrase Tom Cruise, Marvel is ready to go back to the movies.