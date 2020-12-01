The Godfather Part III has a very strange place in popular culture. It was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture, yet its historical legacy is, basically, “a disappointment.” And this seems to stem from two distinct events: the first is that The Godfather Part III isn’t the masterpieces that the first two movies are. And the second reason is also nominated for Best Picture that year was Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, which just relentlessly zips along and ushered in a modern way to make mobster movies, while The Godfather Part III felt a little “old fashioned.”

What makes it more of a perceived afterthought it when AMC plays those Godfather marathons that are impossible not to get sucked into, they rarely play the third chapter. So just by osmosis most people have seen the first two chapters numerous times, while the third chapter remains somewhat of a mystery. (I actually know people who have just never seen the third movie because they have heard “it’s bad.”)

Back in March I rewatched The Godfather Part III and found myself really enjoying it. It’s certainly not a bad movie. So much so, that back in June when I spoke to Talia Shire about Rad she kind of prematurely spilled the beans that Francis Ford Coppola was working on a new cut of the movie, which wound up using the original title Coppola always wanted, The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone. The Goodfellas style of story certainly hasn’t waned, but, today, The Godfather Part III style doesn’t feel “old fashioned” anymore. It’s “aged well,” as they say. Anyway, the thought of a new cut of the film that can make it even better sounded very appealing.

So here’s what I did: When the new Blu-ray of The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone arrived, I watched it in its entirety. And it looks beautiful. (I later figured out a big reason why, I’ll get to this in a bit.) The thing is, I’m not so familiar with The Godfather Part III that I could immediately spot all the changes, but I felt more immersed than I ever had before, but couldn’t quite put a finger on why. It’s noticeable that the movie has a new opening scene and the closing scene has been edited, but beyond that, I wasn’t quite sure other than, “I enjoyed my experience watching the new cut.” It’s admittedly dense plot seemed more accessible.

So, after watching it through the first time, I took a copy of the new cut and put it on a screen next to a copy of the original cut, and then I hit “play” and took note of all the changes. Ahead is was I noticed, but be warned there are spoilers for both versions of this movie ahead:

Well right off the bat it’s noticeable that the new version of the film has a new, more modern-looking sheen to it. Gone is that “’50s style” golden look that didn’t make a lot of sense for a movie set in the 1970s. And I think the new look works to Coppola’s desire to separate this film from the other two installments. The new cut opens with Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone meeting with Archbishop Gilday at Gilday’s New York City office discussing Michael’s desire to give the Vatican $600 million for shares of Internazionale Immobiliare. So, right off the bat we get to the heart of the plot of the movie – Michael’s desire for a legitimate enterprise – as opposed to the original version when this scene happens a full 40 minutes into the film. Gone is pretty much everything in the original cut’s opening, which includes a flashback to Fredo’s murder, followed by Michael’s ceremony at the church. In the new cut, we go straight from Michael’s meeting with Archbishop Gilday to the ceremony’s afterparty. This does two things which greatly helps the film: It established the plot right away, as opposed to 40 minutes in wondering, “wait, what is this thing now Michael is doing with stock?” It also introduces Andy Garcia’s Vincent earlier in the film, which makes him seem more important right off the bat.

What’s surprising is just these changes alter the film dramatically. Because what follows is not that much is different. Obviously, with the meeting where we learn Michael’s intentions opening the film, the new cut goes straight from Michael having a business breakfast straight into the press conference.