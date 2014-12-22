Chris Evans And Frank Grillo Were Actually Punching Each Other In ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’

Entertainment Weekly interviewed Frank Grillo, who played Brock Rumlow (AKA Crossbones) as a Hydra double agent in SHIELD in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. We already know he’s signed for more Marvel movies, and he’s rumored to be the main bad guy in Captain America: Civil War, even though he tweeted he knows “less than nothing” about Civil War then later only spoke about rumors.
EW’s interview mostly focused on Grillo’s fighting hobby, which never turned into a fighting career for reasons Grillo smartly determined, “If you’re not going to be great, don’t do it. Don’t get punched in the face just to be okay.” Speaking of people great at getting punched, Grillo also talked about leaving Chris Evans covered in bruises during the elevator scene in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
“There were a couple times in that elevator scene where [Evans] said, ‘Dude, you’re hitting me,” I go, ‘We are in an elevator. My stunt guy’s not coming in here. They won’t be able to shoot your face. We gotta do this.’ And we just start punching each other. We did that scene for six days. We were literally covered in black and blues. That’s why I love him.”
Who knew the elevator scene was so method?
Here’s the scene, by the way.
You can read the full interview over at EW if you want to see Grillo claim he could fight the Hulk. Sure thing, dude.
6 days for a fight that lasted about a minute?
i’m sure they needed to cut some missteps and stuff like that. they probably frankenstiened the footage into one scene
Scenes like that are insanely intricate. They take days of planning and run-throughs, and have to be shot from several angles. I thought it turned out amazing.
For a scene like that, it’s about right.
Keep in mind about 85% of that 6 days is resetting the shot for the next take.
I’ve shot fight scenes. Shooting in a confined space that’s all glass with that many people? I’m amazed it only took six days.
Sending non-superpowered people to take out Captain America is a huge villain blunder. Right up there with “controlling the Hulk for my own nefarious purposes”.
Well, they had a decent plan: Corner him in a small space, restrain him, and stun baton him until he stopped moving. If Cap hadn’t seen it coming it might have worked.
“Everyone has a plan ’till they get punched in the mouth.”
As a big, mean dude once said.
He said he could fight the hulk, not that he could win, unless he did say he could win i couldn’t be bothered to to check the link.
I couldn’t even finish the first movie. but this scene in the trailer is what got me into the theater. Having never read the comics, this is the first time I understood why Cap was kinda a big deal.
Still didn’t like the movie though.