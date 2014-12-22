Chris Evans And Frank Grillo Were Actually Punching Each Other In ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’

12.22.14

Entertainment Weekly interviewed Frank Grillo, who played Brock Rumlow (AKA Crossbones) as a Hydra double agent in SHIELD in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. We already know he’s signed for more Marvel movies, and he’s rumored to be the main bad guy in Captain America: Civil War, even though he tweeted he knows “less than nothing” about Civil War then later only spoke about rumors.

EW’s interview mostly focused on Grillo’s fighting hobby, which never turned into a fighting career for reasons Grillo smartly determined, “If you’re not going to be great, don’t do it. Don’t get punched in the face just to be okay.” Speaking of people great at getting punched, Grillo also talked about leaving Chris Evans covered in bruises during the elevator scene in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

“There were a couple times in that elevator scene where [Evans] said, ‘Dude, you’re hitting me,” I go, ‘We are in an elevator. My stunt guy’s not coming in here. They won’t be able to shoot your face. We gotta do this.’ And we just start punching each other. We did that scene for six days. We were literally covered in black and blues. That’s why I love him.”

Who knew the elevator scene was so method?

Here’s the scene, by the way.

You can read the full interview over at EW if you want to see Grillo claim he could fight the Hulk. Sure thing, dude.

