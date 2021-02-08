Chris Pratt got famously jacked when he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Guardians of the Galaxy, but even he looks tiny compared to Chris Hemsworth. The Thor: Love and Thunder star, seen here pushing a goddamn tire, recently told Men’s Health Australia that if he stops working out, his body “shuts down… I just don’t feel good. I like it for a couple of days, then everything just starts to hurt. I get achy and there’s inflammation, my back’s stiff. I’m just well aware that in order for me to live healthier and happier, I’ve got to keep moving.” Now imagine how his stunt double feels.

Actually, you don’t have to. Bobby Holland Hanton will tell you himself.

“Everyone is like, ‘Wow look at the size and him’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s brilliant, I’m that guy’s double,’ so I text him, I’m like, ‘Thanks very much dude, you’ve just made this even harder,'” Holland, who’s worked with Hemsworth since 2013, said on Australian morning radio show Fitzy and Wippa. “I train with him a lot, we train all the time, we’re on the same diet regime and training. He’s the biggest though he’s ever been, so I have to be the biggest I’ve ever been, which is a challenge but I’m up for it”:

The death-defying stunts mean Holland Hanton can’t get health or life insurance cover. Hemsworth eats seven meals a day and they need to be at the right time, which means his stunt double has to do the same. “Every two hours we are eating, it’s become a chore, I don’t enjoy eating at all, every two hours it’s like get calories in, training twice a day, it’s full on,” he told the show. “We’re training so much, we are packing on so much size, it’s difficult on the body. I find carrying the extra weight is difficult and hard to maintain on the ligaments.”

This is Holland:

Extremely ripped! Here’s Hemsworth:

Good lord. He must miss the fat suit.

Thor: Love and Thunder comes out on February 11, 2022.

(Via the New Zealand Herald)