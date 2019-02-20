Chris Hemsworth Is Playing Hulk Hogan In A Netflix Movie From ‘Joker’ Director Todd Phillips

02.20.19 1 hour ago

Marvel

Before Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson flexed his arm so hard that his cast exploded, Hulk Hogan was probably the world’s most famous wrestler-turned-actor. Hogan, real name Terry Gene Bollea, starred in Suburban Commando, Mr. Nanny, 3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain, and of course, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, as “himself.” Was he good in any of those roles? Not really, but he had charisma, brother, and now the most charismatic member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will don the bandana and sunglasses in a new biopic.

Chris Hemsworth has signed up to play Hogan in a movie directed by Todd Phillips (Old School, The Hangover, Joker). According to the Hollywood Reporter, “The biopic will not delve into [Hogan’s recent years] or attempt to encompass an entire life. Instead sources say it will focus on the Hogan’s rise and is described as an origin story of the Hulkster and Hulkamania.”

The deal, which took months to put together, will include life rights with Bollea acting as a consultant on the movie as well as executive producer… Deals for the Hogan project are in the midst of closing with Netflix. (Via)

Hemsworth already has familiarity with (a) Hulk, so it’s a natural fit.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)

