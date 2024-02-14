It’s Valentine’s Day, and you know what that means: PDAs from celebrities to their loved ones. Could any of them be as romantic as the one Donald Trump sent to his AWOL wife Melania, which thanked her for sticking with him through “every single INDICTMENT, ARREST, and WITCH HUNT”? It’s hard to say. But the jokey one from Chris Hemsworth may at least be a little stranger.

Per People, the Blackhat alum took to Instagram with a post addressed to his wife, Elsa Pataky. But it wasn’t onlyf or her. It was meant to educate non-Australians about something important.

“This year I thought I’d share with you how babies are made in Australia,” Hemsworth wrote in the caption. “It’s both a game of passion, love and intense sportsmanship where [everyone’s] a winner.”

So how does one make babies in Australia? The video shows Hemsworth swimming up to Pataky in slow-motion, then, well, mounting her, sort of, by climbing onto her back and clasping her in an embrace. All this happens, by the way, to the strains of Enya’s “Only Time.”

Hemsworth often posts pictures of him and his wife on social media. They’ve been married since 2010 and have three kids together, including twins, but that doesn’t mean everything’s always love-dovey between them. After he got extra-jacked for Thor: Love and Thunder — having been so bored during the pandemic that he over-trained — she admitted that she didn’t like his new, super-ripped bod. Perhaps she preferred Beer-Gut Thor from Avengers: Endgame.

Anyway, Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone — even if you’re an anti-Valentine’s Day grump like Bernie Sanders.

