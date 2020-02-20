In the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, a rotund but rejuvenated Thor crowned Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) the new King of Asgard and hopped aboard the Benatar with what remained of the Guardians of the Galaxy. From all appearances, it sure seemed like the next Guardians film would feature the God of Thunder finding himself while unintentionally butting heads with Chris Pratt‘s perpetually insecure Star-Lord. Or not.

During an Instagram Q&A in December 2019, director James Gunn put it pretty bluntly that the events of Endgame won’t affect his plans for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. because he already had the story planned years in advance. In other words, the Russo Brothers may have left Thor on the bridge of the Benatar, but that doesn’t mean Gunn has to keep him there.

“The script will change because my scripts always keep changing up until the moment I shoot them.” Gunn wrote, according to Comic Book. “But it won’t change according to anything from Endgame, because I already knew what was in that script before I wrote Guardians 3.”

There’s also the issue of Thor: Love and Thunder. According to Gunn, Love and Thunder will take place before the events of Guardians 3, which means Thor is already out of the picture before the third Guardians film even begins. Couple that with Gunn’s remarks about not letting Endgame affect his script, and the evidence seems pretty solid that Thor won’t be hanging around. End of story, right? Don’t be so sure.

During a red carpet event for Disney’s Onward, Pratt seemed downright cagey when IGN asked him why Thor isn’t in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3..

“How do you know that Thor’s not in Guardians 3? We haven’t shot it yet, he might be in Guardians 3,” Pratt said. “We don’t know! There’s no definitive yes or no on that.”

Sounds like there’s a thunderous cameo still in the mix.

