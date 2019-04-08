New Line Cinema

It’s been a long time since we’ve heard anything about a potential Rush Hour film with the movie franchise’s original pair, Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan. A critically-panned and little-watched television adaptation has come and gone, but what about continuing the story established by the trilogy as-is? The buddy cop action comedy in the tradition of Lethal Weapon and Beverly Hills Cop remains a popular title, which is probably why Tucker decided to use Chan’s 65th birthday this weekend to tease Rush Hour 4 yet again.

On Sunday, Tucker posted an image of him and Chan in which the two are each holding up a hand with four fingers raised — presumably to indicate Rush Hour 4.

Tucker didn’t offer any comment on the image. Nor has he, Chan, or New Line Cinema offered an official comment on the potential sequel, according to IndieWire. Even so, this didn’t stop the likes of Chance The Rapper from commenting on the image. “Please be serious,” he wrote.