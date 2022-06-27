Christian Bale is in full promotional mode for his villainous turn in Thor: Love and Thunder, but despite the film marking his official entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you know a couple of Batman questions are going to pop up. Surprisingly, Bale was not only game, but he also dropped a big bombshell by revealing that he’s totally game for coming back as the Dark Knight if Christopher Nolan is onboard.

During the Love and Thunder press junket, Bale said that despite online reports to the contrary, he’s never been asked to reprise his role as Batman. But if Nolan ever came to him with a fourth movie, that’d be a whole other ball game. Via Screen Rant:

I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, “Hey, look. Let’s make three films, if we’re lucky enough to get to do that. And then let’s walk away. Let’s not linger too long.” In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, “You know what, I’ve got another story to tell.” And if he wished to tell that story with me, I’d be in.

Before everyone gets their hopes up, Nolan and Warner Bros. reportedly had a contentious split during the pandemic when the studio’s then-parent company, AT&T, made the controversial decision to stream its entire 2021 film slate on HBO Max. The famed director took his next film, Oppenheimer, to Universal Pictures, which may or may not confirm those continued feelings.

That said, the studio has since merged with Discovery resulting in a change of leadership. With the execs who caused the bad blood with Nolan out the door, that could pave the way for him to return to the house of Batman for a fourth film in the Dark Knight series. “Could” being the keyword here.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8.

(Via Screen Rant)