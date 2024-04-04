Maggie Gyllenhaal has unveiled the first look at her second directorial outing, The Bride, which stars Christian Bale as Frankenstein’s monster and Jesse Buckley as his titular bride.

However, Bale’s character design for the period film has already sparked a flurry of online reactions thanks to his portrayal of “Frank” looking awfully close to the Jared Leto version of a Joker. The situation isn’t being helped that the Bill Skasgård remake of The Crow also went down that road.

You can see the photos of Bale and Buckley in The Bride below:

And here’s the synopsis for The Bride, which also stars Penelope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard, and Annette Bening. Via Variety:

The Bride is set in 1930s Chicago and puts a spin on the iconic Frankenstein lore. Buckley’s murdered young woman is revived, but her new life surprises her creators as she lusts for romance and ignites a radical social movement. Along with the first look at Bale, Gyllenhaal also teased a photo of Buckley’s bride.

It should be noted that these photos were simply a camera test as The Bride has not yet started filming. It’s not even scheduled to hit theaters until deep into 2025. But judging by the reactions on social media, it might not be a bad idea to revisit Bale’s look for the film because the Jared Leto Joker jokes (or JLJJ) immediately started flying. It’s nearly impossible not to compare the two.

well. jared leto joker-ifying frankensteins monster is certainly a decision! https://t.co/Pnkv1EsRmO — louisa🍉 (@stabfreeman) April 4, 2024

"Babe, wake up! Christian Bale is Jared Leto'ing Frankenstein for Maggie Gyllenhaal." https://t.co/Rt9NyKlDUN — Thom Jabbar 📌 (@thom_weights) April 4, 2024

Christian Bale actually had his head and chest sawed fully open and then nail gunned shut for his role in The Bride pic.twitter.com/hPUL6g1meK — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) April 4, 2024

Who is telling studios that audiences want more Jared Leto Joker in their lives? pic.twitter.com/9Gi3OjEHqb — HalloweenYear-Round 🎃 (@HalloweenYrRnd) April 4, 2024

why is this the new wave?? what happened to actual character design?? now its just quirked up white boy with garish tattoos https://t.co/O9U7Y3ziP9 pic.twitter.com/l6ukGfYazC — Mat 🍩 (@matmcdonut) April 4, 2024

I hope this era of Hollywood reimagining all their classic antiheroes with Joker tattoos goes on for a long time. King Kong with ‘Anarchist’ across his knuckles. ‘Limp Bizkit’ on Scarlett O’Hara’s forehead. Let’s do it. https://t.co/syeJcQyrf7 — Jamie Smart (@jamiesmart) April 4, 2024

You either die a Batman, or live long enough to see yourself become the Jared Leto Joker https://t.co/UIbpDfs2hS — Matthew Gaydos (@MatthewGaydos) April 4, 2024

Apparently calligraphy tattoos were popular in the 1930s https://t.co/cCEpOsXHmQ — Danielle ⛓️🗡️ (@danielleloucamp) April 4, 2024

The Bride opens in theaters on October 2, 2025.

(Via Variety)