Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney biopic Vice led the way at Sunday night’s Golden Globes with a total six nominations, and Christian Bale, who played the titular character, ended up winning the trophy for Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy for the role. Lest anyone think Bale may have gained some empathy for the former Vice President under George W. Bush, he made it emphatically clear in his speech that this was absolutely not the case.

“Ah look at us, what a bunch of lucky buggers we are, right, for making a life out of doing something that we love,” he started out earnestly enough, first thanking his wife and giving her credit for helping him learn that less is more when it comes to not tanking speeches. With that said, he went on to lay into the charisma-free bleeps that made this role possible, throwing a shout-out to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and literally thanking the dark lord himself for helping him to get into character as Cheney: