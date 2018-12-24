The Most Popular Modern Day Adaptations Of ‘A Christmas Carol’

Paramount Pictures

It’s impossible not to be familiar with the plot of A Christmas Carol, Charles Dickens’ 1842 classic novella which has withstood centuries and is still strongly rooted in pop culture even today. The tale, of course, tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who lives alone and hates Christmas. One Christmas Eve — after a series of events that includes begrudgingly giving his employee Bob Cratchit Christmas day off, turning down a dinner invitation from his nephew Fred, and chasing away charity workers — Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, who died seven years earlier.

Marley appears draped in chains that he must wear to punish him for a lifetime of greed and selfishness, and warns Scrooge that he will suffer an even worse fate if he doesn’t change his ways. As such Scrooge is then visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future, who all show him what will happen if he continues on the same path and scare him into transforming himself into a kind and giving person.

There have been countless adaptations of the story in theater, film, and television over the years, as the trope lends itself to virtually every form of media. Some are more unforgettable than others, so we’ve rounded out the four most beloved and well known adaptations over the past few decades.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

A Christmas Carol (2009)

The first of three Disney-produced endeavors on this list, A Christmas Carol was written, produced, and directed by Robert Zemeckis using 3D motion-capture computer animation technology, which Zemeckis had previously used in his previous films The Polar Express (2004) and Beowulf (2007). The film starred Jim Carrey as Ebenezer Scrooge as well as the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, with Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Bob Hoskins, Robin Wright, and Cary Elwes rounding out the cast. The film was a financial success, grossing $325 million worldwide,but received mixed reviews. Although the visuals were impressive at the time, critics complained that the film was too dark and lacked any kind of real heart or substance. When you add to the fact that now even the technology is out of date, the film doesn’t exactly age well.